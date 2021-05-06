StarTech.com launches 4-Port USB-C Hub

Computer manufacturers have been trying to kill USB-A and push consumers towards USB-C, but so far, this scheme has not been successful. Don't get me wrong, USB-C is great -- the reversible connector is far superior to the previous USB design -- but there are just too many USB-A devices in the world to have it go away completely. The death of USB-A is a certainty, but it is still many years away.

If you have one of those newfangled computers that only come with USB-C, you can always just get a hub, dongle, or adapter. The problem, however, is you typically lose a USB-C port in order to gain additional USB-A ports. That's what makes StarTech.com's newest 4-Port USB-C Hub so cool -- it has three USB-A ports, plus one USB-C port. So when it plugs into the USB-C port on your computer, you will still have a free USB-C port -- on the hub. Most such hubs only offer USB-A.

"With this USB-C hub you can connect three USB-A devices, and one USB-C device, to a single USB-C port on your USB-C host device. The USB Type-C hub shares up to 15W (5V/3A) of power between connected devices, making it an ideal solution for connecting SSD/thumb drives, data storage, keyboards, mice, web cams and USB headsets," says StarTech.com.

The company further says, "Featuring a durable plastic housing that's lightweight, and a sleek warp-around cable management system, this USB hub is the perfect travel companion for your laptop. Its small footprint ensures it will store easily in your laptop bag, and the wrap-around cable manager prevents tangles, ensuring easy accessibility. The USB hub is bus powered so there's no bulky external power adapter."

StarTech.com shares specifications below.

USB-C Host Connection: Yes

Fast-Charge Ports: No

Ports: 4

Bus Type: USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps)

Chipset ID: Realtek - RTS5411E

UASP Support: Yes

Color: Black and Space Gray

Product Height: 0.8 in [20.0 mm]

Product Length: 5.3 in [13.5 cm]

Weight of Product: 2.6 oz [74.0 g]

Product Width: 2.0 in [50.0 mm]

Material: Plastic

Cable Length: 11.2 in [28.5 cm]

Power Source: USB-Powered

OS Compatibility: OS Independent; No additional drivers or software required

The StarTech.com 4-Port USB-C Hub (part number HB30CM3A1CB) can be purchased from Amazon immediately here. It currently costs $35.98, which I must say is a bit pricey for a USB hub. With that said, StarTech.com products have historically been quite exceptional, and I'd expect this hub to last you a very long time.

