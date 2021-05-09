Fantastic news for Xbox users as Kodi 19 'Matrix' finally arrives for Microsoft's console

Kodi started life as XBMC (XBox Media Center) and was designed to run on Microsoft's original Xbox. The software has since then enjoyed a meteoric -- and somewhat controversial -- rise, and is now available for most platforms, including Windows, Mac, Android, and Linux.

In 2010 the team announced that it would no longer be developing for Xbox, but finally relented and reintroduced an Xbox build three years ago. However, although Kodi 19 Matrix was released on most platforms in February, a lack of testing options meant it once again wasn't available for the Xbox. With the release of Kodi 19.1 that finally changes.

SEE ALSO: Kodi 19.1 'Matrix' is here and you should download it NOW!

Advertisement

Writing about the arrival of its software on Xbox, the Kodi Foundation says:

While Kodi 19.0 has been in the Microsoft Store since launch, this was Windows-only while we found a way to adequately test the new release on Xbox. We've fixed that now, so Xbox users will automatically upgrade from 18.9 to 19.1 if you've got auto-update enabled.

While that's great news, there is an important issue to note:

It's worth mentioning that there's a known memory limitation -- present in 18.x as well -- that causes Xbox application crashes with 4k content, so please be aware.

To install Kodi 19.1, search for 'Kodi' on your Xbox, and if it's there you will be able to add it as you can any other app.