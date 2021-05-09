Fantastic news for Xbox users as Kodi 19 'Matrix' finally arrives for Microsoft's console

No Comments

Kodi started life as XBMC (XBox Media Center) and was designed to run on Microsoft's original Xbox. The software has since then enjoyed a meteoric -- and somewhat controversial -- rise, and is now available for most platforms, including Windows, Mac, Android, and Linux.

In 2010 the team announced that it would no longer be developing for Xbox, but finally relented and reintroduced an Xbox build three years ago. However, although Kodi 19 Matrix was released on most platforms in February, a lack of testing options meant it once again wasn't available for the Xbox. With the release of Kodi 19.1 that finally changes.

SEE ALSO: Kodi 19.1 'Matrix' is here and you should download it NOW!

Advertisement

Writing about the arrival of its software on Xbox, the Kodi Foundation says:

While Kodi 19.0 has been in the Microsoft Store since launch, this was Windows-only while we found a way to adequately test the new release on Xbox. We've fixed that now, so Xbox users will automatically upgrade from 18.9 to 19.1 if you've got auto-update enabled.

While that's great news, there is an important issue to note:

It's worth mentioning that there's a known memory limitation -- present in 18.x as well -- that causes Xbox application crashes with 4k content, so please be aware.

To install Kodi 19.1, search for 'Kodi' on your Xbox, and if it's there you will be able to add it as you can any other app.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Fantastic news for Xbox users as Kodi 19 'Matrix' finally arrives for Microsoft's console

Kodi 19.1 'Matrix' is here and you should download it NOW!

HYPER unveils a trio of Google-certified 'Works With Chromebook' USB-C products

Microsoft removes all Windows 10 upgrade blocks including Conexant audio driver issues

Microsoft withdraws AMD driver that causes INACCESSIBLE_BOOT_DEVICE error in Windows 10

System76 begins shipping Linux computers to Mexico, including ones made in the USA

Bye bye, Windows 95! Windows 10 Sun Valley update brings a host of new icons

Most Commented Stories

Windows Defender bug creating thousands of files on Windows 10 systems

21 Comments

Audio editor Audacity has the audacity to add telemetry collection -- and users are not happy

18 Comments

How to force all web links to open in your default browser on Windows 10, not Microsoft Edge

14 Comments

StarTech.com launches 4-Port USB-C Hub

12 Comments

This Cat6a Ethernet cable is antibacterial

9 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.