Kodi 19.1 'Matrix' is here and you should download it NOW!

It’s been three months since the Kodi Foundation released the stable version of Kodi 19 'Matrix'. The latest iteration of the popular home theater software brought with it a wealth of changes, fixes and new features.

Of course no matter how much testing new builds undergo, there will always be bugs and issues that slip through the net.

Today sees the release of Kodi 19.1, and this build fixes a whole bunch of problems. The full list of fixes can be found here, but the main changes are:

Video

Fixed: HDR metadata is now detected in VP9 profile 2 streams and can be used on platforms that support HDR passthrough or tone mapped when playing this kind of videos.

Discs

Fixed: playback of optical DVDs in Linux

Fixed: BD-J Blu-ray chapter skipping via remotes/keyboard

PVR

Fixed: context menu not accessible in PVR Guide window when using very basic remote to control Kodi

Fixed: client channel name and number not persisted when changed

Fixed: play count and resume position of recordings lost after Kodi restart

Fixed: crash while browsing the EPG when MySQL is used as EPG database

Fixed: next recording on ... label time is not localized in Estuary Timer/Timer rules window

Fixed: channel manager does not rename backend channel

Fixed: playing archived program not selected when opening the Guide window

Fixed: GUI not updated on removal/insert/hide/unhide of channel groups

Updated: improved look of PVR windows in Estuary

Music Library

Fixed: issue with music from cuesheets where only the first track was being added to the library on rescanning, with the rest being deleted

JSON-RPC

Fixed: PVR - Reintroduced broadcast properties 'hastimer', 'hastimerrule', 'hasrecording', 'recording'

Fixed: PVR - Reintroduced channel property 'isrecording'

Subtitles

Fixed: detection of system fonts (directwrite) on windows for ASS subtitles

Fixed: detection of user fonts (in userdata/fonts) for ASS subtitles

Fixed: rendering of semi-transparent ASS subtitles on Wayland

GUI/Interface

Fixed: media flagging for DVD/BluRay

Web Interface

Updated: Chorus2 based on community contributions

Filesystem

Updated: enable filecaching by default for network filesystems

Updated: improve filecache error handling

Network

Updated: improved reliability for HTTP and NFS network filesystems

Windows specifics

Added: support for WS-Discovery protocol that enables locating SMB servers and browsing shared folders using SMBv3.

Added: debug Info OSD Video. Extends current Debug Info Player (Ctrl+Shift+O) with new video-only info (Alt+O)

Fixed: with some unusual streams, incorrect HDR metadata could be passed (HDR10 passthrough).

Fixed: green screen on systems with old HW (DX feature level 9.1) playing 10-bit videos.

Fixed: black screen with Software render method and with DXVA2 hardware acceleration disabled.

Fixed: green screen when playing the menu of some DVDs (MPEG2 SD only).

Fixed: credentials being requested for anonymous SMB shares

Updated: VC runtimes included in the installer to add compatibility with VS2019 and VS2017 at the same time.

Android specifics

Fixed: SMB shares mounted on system level not visible in Kodi

Fixed: SMB shares labelled with cryptic numbers (UUID) instead of actual disk name

You can download Kodi 19.1 'Matrix' from here now.

