Security training has little effect on reducing human error

No Comments
Employee bored

Traditional techniques such as security awareness training and phishing simulations have a limited impact on improving employees' real-world cybersecurity practices according to a new report.

The study, prepared by the Cyentia Institute, uses aggregated data from 114,000 Elevate Security Platform users for the last three years, examining malware, phishing, email security and other real world attack data.

It finds that while security training results in slightly lower phishing simulation click rates among users, it has no significant effect at the organizational level or in real-world attacks. What's more, an increase in simulations and training can be counterproductive, with the report finding that users with five or more training sessions are actually more likely to click on a phishing link than those with little or no training. 11.2 percent of users who had only one training session clicked on a phishing link, whereas 14.2 percent of those who had five training sessions clicked on the link.

Advertisement

"With nearly two-thirds of data breaches tied to human risk, we sought to truly understand the root cause -- human error, which has long been considered one of cybersecurity's longest unsolved problems," says Masha Sedova, co-founder and chief product officer of Elevate Security. "The data found conclusively that traditional security awareness training and mock phishing exercises have little effect on protecting the organization. These one-size-fits-all programs fulfill compliance and audit purposes but aren't doing a good job at actually reducing risk."

While it seems that training and simulation can have a limited effect on the risky behavior of individual users, and there is no significant change in risk exposure at the organization level. Phishing simulations, for example, result in only six percent result of users getting hooked. Across multiple simulations, those encouraging signs begin to wane as 40 percent of users fall for the phish and two-thirds of departments get duped.

Interestingly users with active password managers are 19 times less likely to download or execute malware than those without them. It could be that good behavior in one area leads to good behavior elsewhere. Also, those at the top of the organization chart are more likely to have password managers, with almost 30 percent of managers using them compared to 20 percent of employees.

The full report is available on the Elevate security site.

Image Credit: Ollyy /Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 brings better clean-up, speed-up and optimization tools to Windows

More than a third of business leaders don't use data for critical decisions

Security training has little effect on reducing human error

Microsoft launches new open-source project to bring Linux tool eBPF to Windows

Bodhi Linux 6.0 available for download

HyperX Predator DDR4 gaming RAM now available in speeds up to 5333MHz

Five compelling reasons to migrate to Atlassian Cloud

Most Commented Stories

Windows Defender bug creating thousands of files on Windows 10 systems

21 Comments

Audio editor Audacity has the audacity to add telemetry collection -- and users are not happy

18 Comments

How to force all web links to open in your default browser on Windows 10, not Microsoft Edge

14 Comments

StarTech.com launches 4-Port USB-C Hub

12 Comments

This Cat6a Ethernet cable is antibacterial

9 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.