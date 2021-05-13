New platform wants to simplify application security

The transition to agile development, the rise of microservices, and an increased reliance on cloud services for business operations due to the pandemic have all contributed to an explosion in software development and a dramatic reduction in software delivery time.

But as the speed and complexity of application development skyrockets, application security professionals increasingly find themselves unable to keep up. Silicon Valley startup ArmorCode has produced a next-generation application security solution that consolidates three key AppSec needs into a single intelligent platform and it's raised $3 million in seed financing to develop it further.

The ArmorCode platform offers a number of features including application security posture management which simplifies AppSec operations by providing a centralized view of all security findings across application and infrastructure security and enables a streamlined CI/CD pipeline. This reduces the risk of security incidents by normalizing, prioritizing, and correlating findings across various AppSec and infrastructure security tools

It also delivers a seamless DevSecOps workflow that fosters tighter collaboration between developers and AppSec engineers with integrations across leading AppSec, CI/CD, collaboration, and infrastructure security tools

There are out-of-the-box industry-standard compliance featuress including SOC2, GDPR, FedRAMP, and OWASP Top 10, plus continuous evaluation of application security controls and relevant security standards.

“While software development releases have shrunk from years to hours, enterprise application security processes are still slow, antiquated, and chaotic. ArmorCode has designed a massively scalable agentless platform from the ground up to help modernize application security," say Nikhil Gupta, co-founder and CEO of ArmorCode. "We already have a strong remote-first team of more than 25 members and this initial funding will enable us to realize our dream of democratizing application security."

You can find out more on the ArmorCode site.

Photo Credit: Alexander Supertramp/Shutterstock

