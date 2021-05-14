Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-thirty-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

It looks as if Microsoft has postponed, or even cancelled, the Windows 10X operating system.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps and games

Galaxy Buds

Galaxy Buds is a new app by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. to better manage Galaxy Buds Pro devices on Windows 10 machines. The initial version displays the status view and gives access to some device settings.

Quick Share

Quick Share by Samsung adds device-to-device file sharing functionality to Samsung Galaxy devices (Galaxy Phone, Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Book). It can be installed on a Samsung Galaxy Book released from May 2021 onwards running Windows 10 version 20H2 or newer.

SmartThings

SmartThings is the third and final app for Windows 10 that Samsung released this week. It is an app to manage Samsung Smart TVs, home appliances and other compatible devices.

It enables users to monitor and control the status of connected devices via Wi-Fi

Notable updates

7+ Taskbar Tweaker update fixes incompatibilities that affected recent versions of Windows 10.

Lively Wallpaper supports taskbar themes now

Microsoft Edge Deflector was updated recently. The tool redirects Microsoft Edge protocol links, e.g. from News and Interests, to a web browser that you specify.