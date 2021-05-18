32 percent of Americans are unaware of email tracking

No Comments
Malicious email

A new survey from email service OnMail reveals that 93 percent of Americans think it's important that companies don't track their email, however, 32 percent don't know that leading email providers do it for advertising purposes.

Interestingly this view is remarkably consistent across age groups with 93 percent or more across all groups believing it's important that businesses don’t track the types of email you open.

The study of almost 1,100 adults shows that more than half (52 percent) of Americans define email privacy as the absence of personal tracking/targeting, while 34 percent define it as having no advertisers in their inboxes.

Advertisement

A Princeton study in 2018 found that in a test of over 12,000 emails from 900 senders offering mailing list subscriptions, as many as 70 percent contained trackers.

More than a third (38 percent) say an ad-free experience is the most important feature they look for in a new email service, while 50 percent name a one-tap unsubscribe from junk -- a solution needed to stem the problem of over-aggressive marketers and advertisers flooding your inbox. Other popular features are search that works within email (37 percent) and a single inbox for multiple accounts (33 percent).

Marketers often use hidden 'spy pixels' to know when an email has been opened. OnMail's service automatically blocks these to prevent the account being monitored.

You can read more about the results and OnMail's solution on the company's blog.

Photo Credit: Balefire/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Forget buggy Windows 10, Windows 7 2021 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

New open source scanning tool is built for ethical hackers

Why businesses need to look to a new technology model post pandemic [Q&A]

32 percent of Americans are unaware of email tracking

1Password for Linux is finally here for Arch, Ubuntu, Manjaro, Mint, Debian, Fedora, and more

GlobalSign celebrates 25 years as a certificate authority

Watch Google's 2021 virtual I/O keynote live here

Most Commented Stories

Think Windows 10 is bad? Feast your eyes on Microsoft's macOS -- the desktop operating system we definitely don't want!

18 Comments

Instagram now lets you proudly display your preferred pronouns such as ve, xyr, and zir

15 Comments

Time to upgrade Windows 10 as Microsoft ends support for older versions

10 Comments

System76 unveils open source 'Launch Configurable Keyboard' for Linux, Windows, and macOS that is made in the USA

10 Comments

KB5000842 update is causing high-pitched sound problems for some Windows 10 users

8 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.