Watch Google's 2021 virtual I/O keynote live here

Google HQ logo

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Google cancelled its I/O developer conference last year, but it returns as a virtual event for 2021 and you can watch it right here today.

We’re expecting Google to show off Android 12, the next update for its mobile operating system, as well as cover other Google services, like Google Assistant and its range of Home/Nest smart devices.

The conference runs May 18-20 and the big opening keynote starts today at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST.

To watch it just come back here at that time and tune in below.

Are you excited to see Google announce anything in particular? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Image credit: Willy Barton / Shutterstock

