MINISFORUM EliteMini TL50 has Thunderbolt 4 and is powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7

When I first encountered computers in the 1990s, they were all large grey boxes that took up enormous amounts of space. In fact, when you added in a large CRT monitor and printer, many families had to dedicate an entire room in their home to the PC. Seriously, folks, a "computer room" was actually a thing.

Nowadays, thanks to inexpensive laptops and tablets, many families no longer need dedicated rooms for a PC -- a kitchen table can be sufficient. Even if you prefer a desktop, they no longer have to be monstrous either. There are many small desktops on the market these days, including the excellent Apple Mac mini.

If you want a diminutive Windows 10 or Linux desktop, however, MINISFORUM is a brand to which you must pay attention. This company makes desktop computers that are both powerful and tiny. Today, MINISFORUM unveils its latest model, and it is quite exciting. Called "EliteMini TL50," it is powered by a very modern 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor.

What makes the EliteMini TL50 stand out from other MINISFORUM models is the inclusion of a Thunderbolt 4 port. This port will enable you to hook up an eGPU if you want to add a high-end gaming card. Of course, there are other benefits to this port, such as the ability to connect an ultra-fast Thunderbolt SSD.

"TL50 comes with Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor (Tiger Lake), 4 cores/8 threads, backed up by Intel Iris Xe graphics, with 8M Cache, max turbo frequency up to 4.20 GHz. It is 20 percent faster than its predecessor with more cache memory, DDR4-3200 memory and PCIe 4.0 support. Not only ordinary work but also a little heavy games and video editing can be done comfortably," says MINISFORUM.

The company also says, "EliteMini TL50 comes with a built-in 512GB NVME (PCIe) SSD (up to 2TB), two 2.5-inch HDD (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s) slots are available to increase the capacity significantly and ensure more storage capacity, lower latency, and quicker responsiveness in your workflow. Also, simple motherboard design allows you to gain access to the internals to upgrade your storage In just a few steps."

MINISFORUM shares specifications below.

Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor, 4 Cores/8 Threads

(8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz) GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (Graphics Frequency 1.30 GHz) Memory LPDDR4 12GB (On Board) Storage M.2 2280 512GB PCIe SSD Storage Expansion 2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot×2 (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s) Wireless Connectivity M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Dual-Band Wi-Fi, BlueTooth) Ethernet 2500Mbps LAN Video Output ① HDMI ([email protected]) , ② DisplayPort([email protected]) , ③ Thunderbolt 4 interface([email protected] , In Front) Audio Output HDMI , DisplayPort , 3.5mm Audio Jack（Green) Peripherals Interface RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port×2, USB 2.0 Port×2 (Left Side Of The Back), USB 3.0 Port×4 (Gen1), Clear CMOS ×1 Power DC 19V/3.42A (Adapter Included) , via USB-C(Power Port) System Windows 10 Pro Product Dimension 149.6*149.6*55.5mm

The MINISFORUM EliteMini TL50 can be ordered here immediately. The company is asking $699, which is totally reasonable given the specifications. Currently, there is only one configuration to be had -- it comes with 12GB of RAM (which is apparently soldered in) and a 512GB PCIe SSD (which is replaceable). An HDMI cable and VESA mount are included in the box.