Western Digital unveils affordable WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe PCIe Gen4 gaming SSD

The transition to PCIe 4.0 is in full effect, with more and more computers and motherboards having the new standard. Whether consumers truly need the benefits of PCIe 4.0 today is debatable, but it is still cool regardless. After all, it is important to continually push boundaries.

One of the best aspects of PCIe 4.0 is faster solid state drives, of course. For instance, today, Western Digital unveils its latest NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD. Called "WD_BLACK SN750 SE," it is designed for both gamers and PC enthusiasts.

"The WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD lets enthusiast gamers level up their PC or laptop gaming experience with PCIe Gen4 technology4 and space for more games. This DRAM-less internal storage solution leverages PCIe Gen4 technology (backward compatible with PCIe Gen3) to deliver read speeds of up to 3,600MB/s," says Western Digital.

The popular storage manufacturer further says, "With up to 30 percent less power consumption than its predecessor, laptop gamers can expect longer playtimes between charges. The included WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors the drive's health while optimizing peak performance in gaming mode even during streaming."

Western Digital shares specifications below.

  • CAPACITIES: 1TB, 500GB, 250GB
  • SEQUENTIAL READ: 3,600MB/s (1TB and 500GB), 3,200MB/s (250GB)
  • SEQUENTIAL WRITE: 2,830MB/s (1TB), 2,000MB/s (500GB), 1,000MB/s (250GB)
  • OPERATING TEMPERATURE: 32°F to 158°F (0°C to 70°C)
  • NON-OPERATING TEMPERATURE: -67°F to 185°F (-55°C to 85°C)
  • LIMITED WARRANTY: 5 Years
  • INTERFACE: PCIe Gen4
  • LENGTH: 80 ± 0.15mm
  • WIDTH: 22 ± 0.15mm
  • HEIGHT: 2.38mm
  • WEIGHT: 7.5g ± 1g
  • ENDURANCE (TBW): 600 (1TB) 300 (500GB) 200 (250GB)

The WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD won't hit stores until this summer, but you can pre-order it from Western Digital directly here now. Pricing is surprisingly affordable, with the 250GB model selling for only $54.99 and the 500GB drive going for $74.99. The 1TB variant is priced at just $129.99 -- totally reasonable. Given the relatively small price difference and overall better performance, I would recommend just opting for the top capacity.

