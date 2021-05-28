What is your backup solution now?

For a while backup solutions were a dominant topic in the tech sphere. That was in the days when external drive sizes were growing rapidly and the cloud was becoming a thing. It seems the services have now become established and the frail weeded out. Most storage drives today are larger than most people need.

If you’ve been around a while, as I have, you’ll remember when ZIP Drives -- like oversize floppy drives -- were the hot new backup product. Like all the "latest things", people invested a lot of money in that solution but it was short-lived.

This was followed by a bit of a lull before today’s current line of solutions began to form.

Advertisement

The most popular backup methods these days are the big cloud ones from the likes of Microsoft, Google, Amazon, iDrive, Carbonite, and Backblaze. These can handle the backup automatically. If you add a new file into Documents then the service will see it and copy. (Be careful, you may not want to set deleted files to be removed from your backup automatically -- you may lose something unintentionally.)

If you’re going with an external drive then you can set up your own automatic method using a third-party sync solution such as Microsoft’s Sync Toy.

If you want to get fancy, you can build a backup server fairly cheaply and easily, I explain how I did mine here. It will handle everything and you’ll have control from any PC on your network.

So what backup solution are you currently using? Are you happy and locked in with it, or are you still shopping around? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Rawpixel/depositphotos.com