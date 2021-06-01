The challenge of keeping remote work secure

No Comments
home working security

In a rapid and unprecedented shift, over 60 percent of Americans worked from home in 2020. But this has thrown up new challenges for businesses trying to keep their systems secure.

Authentication specialist Beyond Identity has produced an infographic looking at how vulnerable systems and applications can be in the work from home era.

Advertisement

Attacks targeting remote workers increased five fold in the first six weeks of lockdown and 20 percent of companies experienced data breaches linked to remote workers. In addition cyberattacks in general have soared, in particular phishing which was up over 600 percent.

Key concerns for admins include home networks being less secure, and difficulty in managing and supporting devices remotely. As remote work now seems here to stay for many, 76 percent of companies say they will need more time to detect and contain breaches.

You can see more, including a look at the effectiveness of multi-factor authentication solutions, in the full graphic below.

Image credit: AndrewLozovyi/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

The challenge of keeping remote work secure

KB5003214 update for Windows 10 is causing taskbar problems -- but there's a simple fix

PNY unveils XLR8 Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti graphics cards

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20.2 named 'Uma'

What does Apple's enterprise growth mean for IT administrators? [Q&A]

IRC Drama: Fedora and Ubuntu Linux move to Libera Chat following Freenode takeover

What is your backup solution now?

Most Commented Stories

What is your backup solution now?

24 Comments

Microsoft Edge will soon be the best performing browser on Windows 10 -- according to Microsoft

19 Comments

Western Digital unveils affordable WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe PCIe Gen4 gaming SSD

7 Comments

Acer launches 17-inch Chromebook

6 Comments

IRC Drama: Fedora and Ubuntu Linux move to Libera Chat following Freenode takeover

4 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.