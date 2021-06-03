All clues point to Microsoft preparing to announce Windows 11

We know that Microsoft is working on a major refresh of Windows 10, codenamed Sun Valley, and later this month it will unveil what it’s describing as the "most significant update of Windows of the past decade".

We’ll have to wait until June 24 to see exactly what Microsoft has planned, but the software giant just dropped some major clues that it's about to turn things up to 11.

The image that Microsoft released to accompany the forthcoming announcement shows light streaming through the Windows logo, creating what looks like the number 11 on the floor. While that shape could be accidental, the crossbar of the window doesn’t appear, which it should.

For additional 'proof', Microsoft tweeted an animated version of this image which shows the bars slowly forming:

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 — Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

It’s also likely no coincidence that Microsoft’s unveiling is set to happen at 11am ET.

It’s possible, of course, that we’re simply reading too much into this and that the two bars are an indication of dual screens, or something else, but Microsoft doesn’t usually make such a big deal about future Windows updates. It's also inviting press to attend the digital event on June 24, "where the company will unveil the next generation of Windows." Note it doesn't say the "next generation of Windows 10".

The company promised years ago that Windows 10 would be the "last version" of its operating system but there’s absolutely no reason for it not to change its mind six years on and start afresh with a new version number.

What’s your take? Do you think Windows 11 is on its way, and if so, are you excited for the future?