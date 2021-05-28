Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-forty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

The latest builds of the upcoming next feature update for Windows 10 come without Microsoft's Internet Explorer 11.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps and games

PerformanceTest

PerformanceTest by PassMark is a benchmark suite that comes with standard and advanced tests. Standard tests are free while advanced test require a purchase after a 30 day trial period.

Standard tests let you test a device's processor, 2D and 3D graphics, disk and memory.

Windows Package Manager 1.0

The first stable version of Windows Package Manager has been released. The command line tool may be used to install, uninstall and manage applications on Windows 10 devices.

It is powered by a community maintained list of applications by default, but comes with options to use custom lists instead.

Programs like Firefox, VLC Media Player, or PotPlayer can be installed and upgraded with just a single command. While it is only possible to install a single application, unless you use a PowerShell script or other means, it is possible to update all programs with a single command.

Notable updates

IrfanView 4.58 image viewer released with plugin updates and new features.

Project Reunion 0.8 Preview introduces new experimental features and bug fixes.