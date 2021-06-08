Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds are ready for your summertime workouts

Back in 2019, we told you about the beautiful Jaybird VISTA wireless earbuds. These in-ear headphones put AirPods to shame. VISTA didn't just look nicer than Apple's offerings, but they had more features and a better focus on both exercise and activities too.

Fast forward to 2021, and the sequel has finally arrived. The Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds are here just in time for your summertime workouts. Whether you want to use them during exercise or relaxing on the couch, they should provide a great audio experience.

"Vista 2 holds 24 hours of battery life and delivers up to eight hours of straight play time. A five minute charge gives users one full hour of play time, so premium audio is always available. The earbuds feature a pair of microphones in each bud with beamforming technology, plus Jaybird's new WindDefense fabric technology for clearer voice pickup and phone calls on the go. Vista 2 also introduces in-ear detection. This allows the music to automatically restart where users left off when they put the buds back in their ears, preserving battery life," says Jaybird.

The Logitech-owned company also says, "Since everyone trains differently, Vista 2 comes with new optimized Sport Eargels, so it's quick and easy to get the right sport fit for every ear. These earbuds are also equipped with 6mm milled drivers, to ensure an immersive, adventure-ready audio experience anywhere at any time without sacrificing earbud size. They are waterproof (IP68), sweat proof, crush proof and drop proof. The case is now also water resistant (IP54), so they will survive almost anything you encounter on your outdoor adventures."

Jaybird shares some notable specifications below.

AUDIO

Type: In-Ear Style

Noise-isolation: Passive & Active Noise Reduction

Impedance: 23 Ohm +-15% at 1KHz

Speaker sensitivity: 103.5 +-1.5dB at 1KHz

Output 12 mW RMS (with level limit)

Total Harmonic Distortion <3% (1KHz, 1mW)

Audio Format: 16-bit Stereo

Codec: Bluetooth SBC Implementation & AAC

Response Bandwidth 20Hz - 20kHz

Driver Size: 6 mm

BATTERY

Play Time: 8 Hrs + 16 Hrs in the case

Charging Time: 2 Hrs

Quick Charge: 5 min = 1 hour play time

Charging: Via charging case with USB-C connector & Qi Wireless Charging

Input power: DC 5V 500mA

Type: Lithium Ion

Battery Voltage: 3.8V

Energy Voltage in Watt Hrs Per Battery: 0.26 Wh

BLUETOOTH

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Frequency Band: 2.4 GHz

Profiles: Handsfree , Headset , A2DP , AVCRP , SPP

Wireless Range: Class 2 standard range 10m/33ft

WEIGHT and DIMENSIONS

Case Width: 74.6mm

Case Height: 38.5mm

Case Depth: 25mm

Earbud Width: 15.7mm

Earbud Height: 16.2mm

Earbud Depth: 20.3mm

Weight with medium eargel: 6.7g

Weight without eargel: 5.4g

Weight case without earbuds: 42.8g

INTEGRATED MICROPHONE

Type: Digital MEMS, Omni directional

Sensitivity: -38dB +-3dB (Test conditions: 1KHz, 0dB = 1V/Pa)

The Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds can be had immediately here for $199.99. That is a totally reasonable price given the features and specifications. These Wireless Sport Earbuds are available in your choice of three colors -- Black, Nimbus Gray, and Midnight Blue.

