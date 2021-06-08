What's new in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 -- in 35 seconds

Apple’s WWDC started yesterday with a two-hour long keynote in which the company revealed what’s next for its various operating systems, including iOS and macOS.

There are a lot of new features coming, including plenty to do with privacy, as well as FaceTime enhancements and updates for Maps, Weather, and Wallet.

If you don’t have two hours to spend sitting through the full event, and you don’t want to try and find the areas that interest you, then you can catch the highlights of iOS and iPadOS 15 in the 35 second video below.

35 seconds isn’t long at all (especially when there’s an intro at the start), so it’s literally a very quick run through of the major new features in the mobile operating systems to give you a taste of what to expect when they drop later in the fall.

If you want a longer, and more comprehensive run down of what was announced at the event, Apple has a highlights video of its own:

