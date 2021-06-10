Microsoft wants to calm you down with meditative versions of its Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sounds -- yes, really

It’s not long now until Microsoft takes the wraps off the next version of Windows, and there’s a lot of debate going on already with regards to what it might be called. The smart money is on Windows 11, but Windows Sun Valley is also a popular choice.

If you’re excited for the grand reveal, Microsoft has come up with a way to keep you calm while you wait -- and that’s to listen to startup sounds from previous versions of Windows, slowed down by 4000 percent!

Yes, it’s a real thing although Microsoft is being a bit tongue-in-cheek here.

Whether the 'Windows Startup Sounds -- Slo-fi Remix' will calm you down is debatable, but it’s an interesting listen nonetheless.

On its Windows YouTube page Microsoft says:

Having trouble relaxing because you’re too excited for the June 24th Microsoft Event? Take a slow trip down memory lane with the Windows 95, XP, and 7 startup sounds slowed down to a meditative 4,000% reduced speed. ​

You can watch/listen to the Slow-fi Remix below:

