Microsoft Xbox Mini Fridge can keep your Mountain Dew or underwear cold for long gaming sessions

Gamers drinking Mountain Dew is sort of a cliché, but it is based on reality. People that play video games often drink that soda due to its high caffeine count. Taking things even further, many gamers chug energy drinks these days too. Why do they do this? So they can both stay alert and stay awake longer -- it allows them to play their games well into the the night.

Believe it or not, I have also heard of some gamers refrigerating their underwear. This is done in the summer months as a way to keep cool during gaming marathons. When they are feeling particularly sweaty in their crotch area, they can change into chilled underpants for relief.

Well, folks, Microsoft has a new product that can keep both your Mountain Dew and your underwear cold for long gaming sessions. Called "Xbox Mini Fridge," it is quite literally a miniature refrigerator designed with an Xbox color scheme and adorned with Xbox branding.

The idea of an Xbox refrigerator isn't new -- they have already been manufactured and distributed to some influencers, such as iJustine of YouTube. The big news here, however, is the mini fridge will be mass-produced and sold to the public. It is reminiscent of the Xbox Onesie -- a promotional Xbox product that the public clamored for.

You can see Microsoft's big reveal of the Xbox Mini Fridge in the video above. As you can see, it won't hold much -- it will be limited to soda cans, candy bars, and only a few pairs of underwear at best. While pricing has not yet been revealed, Microsoft promises it will be available for sale in time for holiday shopping at the end of the year.