PNY unveils XLR8 Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti graphics cards

If you are a PC gamer, you have reason to be very excited today. You see, following many leaks and rumors, NVIDIA has finally officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti graphics cards. These GPUs will be both expensive and undoubtedly very difficult to get due to extreme demand.

Popular company PNY is launching new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti GPUs under its "XLR8 Gaming" branding. Both card types can be had in two body designs. Called "REVEL" and "UPRISING," each body style comes with three cooling fans for optimal cooling. The RTX 3070 Ti has 8GB of GDDR6X memory, while the 38080 has 12GB.

"Both models feature bold RGB equipped triple fan coolers that offer impressive styling and high performance cooling even during demanding games. Both the REVEL and UPRISING models of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti are equipped with robust back plates to protect sensitive components and provide sleek aesthetics. Combined with real-time ray tracing, these cards bring unparalleled in-game performance and realism to gamers everywhere," says PNY.

The company further says, "The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti are compatible with PNY’s VelocityX control software which allows for customizing and monitoring critical stats like core clock, memory clock, core temperature, fan speed, RGB lighting and more. Fine tune your graphics card parameters and control your card’s lighting."

PNY shares specifications below.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

12GB GDDR6X (384-bit)

3 Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

Robust metal back plate on the REVEL and UPRISING editions

EPIC-X RGB on Revel and Uprising editions

Twin ball bearing fan hubs for improved longevity

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

8GB GDDR6X (256-bit)

3 Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

Durable back plate on the REVEL and UPRISING editions

EPIC-X RGB on Revel and Uprising editions

Twin ball bearing fan hubs for improved longevity

Both the XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti should be available here in the coming weeks -- PNY says you can buy them "early June." Pricing for these specific cards are not yet known, but cost will be revealed very soon.