Act fast: Samsung Galaxy Book Go Windows 10 laptop available now for only $349!

Want to know a secret computer manufacturers don't want you to know? Look, don't tell anybody this, but... most consumers don't need to spend $1,000 on a computer. Hell, most folks don't even need to spend $500. Because let's be honest, the majority of home users only open a web browser and do all their computing on the web. Yes, for most people, modern home computers largely exist as a way to run a web browser. If you don't think that is true, you are fooling yourself.

This is why Chromebooks are so popular these days. But what if you want an operating system a bit more capable than Chrome OS, such as Windows 10? Well, there are plenty of inexpensive laptops running that OS too. For example, earlier this month, we told you about the super-affordable Galaxy Book Go -- a low-cost ARM-powered laptop from Samsung. Well, as of today, you can finally buy it!

The laptop can be purchased immediately here for just $349.99. That is a steal of a price for a Windows 10 laptop from a top manufacturer like Samsung. You can read a full list of specs here, but some notable things to know is that, at this price, you get a 14-inch 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 ARM processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Best of all, Samsung promises up to 18 hours of battery life.

This particular model only has Wi-Fi -- the 5G cellular variant won't be released until later this year (at a higher price). With Wi-Fi being ubiquitous these days, that really shouldn't be an issue. Ultimately, for $349.99, you simply cannot go wrong here -- if your goal is an elegant and inexpensive laptop for general purpose use.

My advice? With global chip shortages and some laptops being hard to get right now, if you want a Samsung Galaxy Book Go, you should act fast. Look, at $349, these laptops are a no-brainer and I expect them to be extremely popular.

