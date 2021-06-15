Download Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20.2 'Uma' Beta with Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce

Linux Mint is an operating system based on Ubuntu. The distribution comes with some interesting tweaks that many users appreciate, making it a popular choice in the Linux community for both beginners and experts alike. It is stable, easy to use, and has a well-designed Update Manager that puts many other distros to shame. Linux Mint is a joy to use.

Last month, we told you that Linux Mint 20.2 would be named "Uma." At the time, we shared the Uma Beta would be released in the middle of June. Well, folks, today is June 15 and guess what? You can download Linux Mint 20.2 Beta immediately!

New in the Cinnamon and MATE versions of Linux Mint 20.2 Beta is a bulk-renaming app called "Bulky." This new tool is not included in the Xfce variant, as the functionality is already integrated into the Thunar file manager. Fans of Cinnamon should be excited to know the desktop environment is now at version 5.0.

If you want to give Linux Mint 20.2 "Uma" Beta a try, you can download an ISO here now. Remember, since this is a pre-release operating system, it is not recommended to install on a production machine as there will be bugs. Worst of all, you can even experience data loss, so proceed at your own risk!

Photo credit: Roman SamborskyiShutterstock

