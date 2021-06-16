Dynabook unveils latest Tecra A40-J and A50-J Windows 10 laptops

When you need a true professional Windows laptop, I know there are many makes and models to consider, but I urge you to take a look at Dynabook. That company's Tecra line in particular is a well-balanced blend of power, durability, and elegance. These productivity workhorses never disappoint, and in my experience, they last a very long time.

Today, Dynabook unveils its 2021 Tecra A Windows 10 laptops -- the 14-inch Tecra A40-J and 15-inch Tecra A50-J. Other than screen and body size differences, the A40-J can be equipped with a touchscreen while the A50-J cannot. Meanwhile, the A50-J keyboard has a number pad, while the A40-J does not. They both have Wi-Fi 6, dual Thunderbolt 4, dual USB-A, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro SD card reader.

"In addition to high-powered 28W variants of the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors, a selection of memory and storage capabilities are available, including up to 32GB of RAM on 2x SO-DIMM DDR4 3200 and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Moreover, Intel Iris Xe powered graphics technology boosts performance further, complemented by new quiet dual-fan cooling technology. The duo also delivers an impressive battery life rating – up to 10.4 hours measured with Mobile Mark 2018. Dynabook offers a quick charge function to provide up to 40 percent battery charge in just 30 minutes," explains Dynabook.

The company previously known as Toshiba PC also says, "With mobility at its core, the Tecra A40-J weighs 3.24 lbs and boasts a large non-glare 14-inch HD or FHD screen in an 18.9mm thin package. While its 15-inch sibling, the Tecra A50-J, offers a larger screen in a thin 19.9mm design and weighs 3.64 lbs. The pair features a slim-bezel display design and an easy-to-open hinge for a quick start-up. Each lightweight chassis has been designed in accordance with the newest MIL-STD-810H drop, temperature, humidity, vibration, and shock testing standards to endure virtually any working environment."

Dynabook has not yet revealed pricing, unfortunately, but the company has shared a bit regarding availability. Both the the 14-inch Tecra A40-J and 15-inch Tecra A50-J can be had in July with the beautiful Mystic Blue chassis. In other words, you won't have to wait very long to get your hands on one of these Windows 10 laptops.