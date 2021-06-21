HyperX Cloud Stinger wired gaming headset is pretty in pink

Pink has traditionally been a color for girls and women -- at least here in the United States. Of course, just because it is tradition, that doesn't mean it is set in stone. These days, anybody can proudly wear the color pink -- regardless of gender -- and rightfully so. If you like the color pink, nobody should make you feel bad about that.

Today, HyperX (now an HP company) launches a special pink variant of its popular Cloud Stinger gaming headset. Yes, this affordable headset for gamers can now be had in the same color as Pepto Bismol or bubble gum.

"Weighing just 275 grams, Cloud Stinger brings gamers a stylish, lightweight headset with convenient features, including 90-degree rotating ear cups to provide an adaptive fit. The headset utilizes 50mm directional drivers that position and deliver high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision," says HyperX.

The company further says, "Cloud Stinger features signature HyperX comfort with plush memory foam and soft leatherette. The headset also offers a convenient set of features, including a swivel-to-mute microphone, adjustable steel sliders for long-lasting durability, and volume controls on the headset. The Cloud Stinger gaming headset’s built-in passive noise cancellation microphone is certified by TeamSpeak and Discord for seamless chat compatibility."

HyperX shares specifications below.

Headset Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets Type: Circumaural, Closed back Frequency response: 18Hz-23,000Hz Impedance: 30 Ω Sound pressure level: 102 ± 3dBSPL/mW at 1kHz T.H.D.: < 2% Input power: Rated 30mW, Maximum 500mW Weight: 275g Cable length and type: Headset (1.3m) + Extension Y-cable(1.7m) Connection: Headset - 3.5mm plug (4 pole) + extension cable - 3.5mm stereo and mic plugs Microphone Element: Electret condenser microphone Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-canceling Frequency response: 50Hz~18,000Hz Sensitivity: -40 dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)

The pink variant of the HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset is nothing groundbreaking -- it is the same product that has been on the market for years, just in a new color. You know what? That's not a bad thing. The HyperX Cloud Stinger is well-reviewed and affordable -- having a new color is just icing on the cake. It can be purchased from HyperX here for just $49.99.