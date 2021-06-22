StarTech.com launches TB3CDK2DH Thunderbolt 3 dock

Thunderbolt 3 has been such a game-changer for consumers that enjoy turning their laptops into makeshift desktops. It is so empowering to connect a thin and light laptop to a big monitor, keyboard, and mouse with just a single wire. It is both convenient and elegant, and quite frankly, I personally love it.

The thing is, there are way too many Thunderbolt 3 docks on the market. Hell, some manufacturers produce so many models on their own, it can be downright confusing. Case in point, today, StarTech.com launches its all-new TB3CDK2DH dock. It looks absolutely lovely, but it lacks any features to make it stand out from the crowd.

Unfortunately, the TB3CDK2DH has a design that I dislike -- the Thunderbolt 3 host port is on the front of the dock. This means an unsightly wire will be hanging off the face, which simply doesn't look good. It does offer 96W power delivery, though. The front is also home to a USB-C port, a USB-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sadly, there is no SD card reader to be found.

USB on the rear is a bit disappointing -- there are only two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port. Thankfully, there is a gigabit Ethernet port for those that like hardwired networking. There are four video ports on the back -- dual HDMI and dual DisplayPort, but only two can be used at once. You can push two 4K monitors or a single 8K display.

The StarTech.com TB3CDK2DH Thunderbolt 3 dock can be had here immediately for $337.99. Yes, that is a lot of money for a docking station, and there are similar docks that are priced much lower. However, StarTech.com products are consistently excellent, and while you may pay more compared to offerings from other brands, satisfaction is pretty much guaranteed.

