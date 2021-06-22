Sabrent launches 16TB Rocket XTRM-Q Thunderbolt 3 external SSD

Solid state drives are wonderful, right? No one disputes that. SSDs are fast, compact, and energy efficient. The only real downside when compared to hard disk drives is capacity. HDDs typically offer higher storage capacity than SSDs.

But what if that wasn't the case? What if you could have the best of both worlds? Well, folks, Sabrent has a new Thunderbolt 3 external SSD that might make you forget about old-school HDDs entirely. Called "Rocket XTRM-Q," the SSD (SB-DXMQ-8X2) can now be had with an insane 16TB of storage! It even has a durable aluminum body.

Truth be told, SB-DXMQ-8X2 is technically not a single 16TB drive, but two 8TB SSDs housed in a rugged Intel-certified TB3 enclosure. You can use RAID 0 to have your operating system see it as a single drive, however. If you prefer, you can have each drive shown independently though. In RAID 0 mode, you can achieve an impressive 2,800MB/s. Yeah, this drive doesn't just have huge capacity, but fast speeds too.

The big question, of course, is who needs such capacity? Well, professionals mostly. Content creators that work with 4K and 8K video come to mind. Believe it or not, video files can get quite large. Some businesses may even share one such drive amongst multiple employees if they don't want to store data on a network. It will be particularly useful for computers that have soldered storage that cannot be upgraded.

Everything sounds great, but in addition to the obscenely large power supply, there is one huge caveat -- the price. The 16TB Rocket XTRM-Q Thunderbolt 3 external SSD can be had here now for $2,899.99. Yeah, this thing costs way more than most consumers spend on their actual computer. In other words, you'd better have very deep pockets to even consider buying such a drive.

