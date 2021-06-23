Logitech Combo Touch keyboard case turns Apple iPad Air (4th gen) into a proper laptop

If you want the absolute best tablet computing experience, you have to get an iPad. Are there good Android tablets? Sure, but iPad is simply better than them all. There's a reason the Android tablet market has largely dried up -- consumers don't really care about them. Trust me, y'all; Apple created magic with the iPad.

While iPad can technically serve as someone's only computer without any added accessories, it does shine when you connect it to a keyboard case -- particularly one with a trackpad. With one of these cases, you essentially turn the iPad into a makeshift laptop. Like Microsoft's Surface Pro tablets, however, balancing the kickstand on your actual lap while typing on the keyboard might be a bit frustrating.

Logitech has long been making iPad keyboard cases that make Apple's tablets more useful. Today, that company launches its popular "Combo Touch" keyboard/trackpad case for the iPad Air (4th generation). In addition to transforming your iPad into a laptop, the case offers excellent protection too.

"The Combo Touch case features a detachable keyboard and integrated trackpad for a seamless user experience that also securely protects your iPad from bumps and scratches. Our click-anywhere Multi-Touch trackpad delivers a world-class, highly responsive trackpad experience. With Smart Connector, power and pairing is instant. You'll never need to charge because power is sourced directly from the iPad," says Logitech.

The company further says, "Supporting four use modes (type, view, sketch and read), the Combo Touch provides comfortable typing with a full row of shortcut keys and auto-adjusting backlighting that responds to the lighting in your environment, so you can always see what you're doing. The open side design also allows the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) to stay magnetically attached to your iPad so you can easily store and charge."

The Logitech Combo Touch keyboard case for iPad Air (4th gen) will hit stores next month for $199.99. Yeah, for a penny less than 200 bucks, you can elegantly transform your tablet into a proper laptop. If you want one, you can pre-order from Logitech directly here now.