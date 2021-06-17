Satechi releases Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard for Apple iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Last year, Apple released new Mac computers powered by the company's own M1 processors. Not only were there new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops, but a new Mac mini desktop as well. More recently, Apple released a new M1-powered iMac too. I was fascinated by the new Apple Silicon processors, so earlier this year, I bought my very own Mac mini. Guess what? It is a phenomenal computer that I love very much so far.

The problem with the Mac mini, however, is it doesn't come with a keyboard or mouse. This is by design, as Apple hopes Windows users will replace their current desktops with the little Mac -- simply reusing existing keyboards, mice, and monitors. Unfortunately, a Windows keyboard is not ideal for a Mac. Will it work? Yes, but it doesn't have the exact same keys, such as "COMMAND." And so, Mac mini buyers would be wise to buy a Mac keyboard.

Apple sells some great keyboards, but like many of that company's products, they are very overpriced. Thankfully, other companies make Mac keyboards too. Today, Satechi launches its newest such product. Called "Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard," it is designed specifically for Apple devices, such as Mac, iPhone, and iPad. In fact, the multi-device sync functionality allows you to easily switch amongst a maximum of four devices.

"Satechi designed the Slim X2 with work-from-home top of mind, ensuring that the keyboard offers users all they need for a day’s work, such as 10 days worth of battery life to last you nearly two full 40-hour work weeks and optional shortcut keys to make accessing most used programs a breeze. Also equipped with adjustable backlit keys and a rechargeable USB-C port, the keyboard allows users to work with ease, wherever and whenever that might be. Compatible with Apple products, the Slim X2 also offers a sleek, aluminum finish that compliments Apple devices on any desk," says Satechi.

The company further says, "Not only are the brightness of the backlit keys and function hot keys adjustable, but the keyboard settings allow users to type across up to four connected wireless devices through Bluetooth sync. With one press of a button, users can go from sending an email on a computer to finishing a grocery list on a phone, making the Slim X2 keyboard a seamless experience. The Slim X2 comes with a convenient, rechargeable USB-C port for charging, though, with its 10 days worth of battery life while using backlight, or four to five months without, users won't need to charge it very often."

The Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard can be had here immediately. It is reasonably priced at just $79.99 and should work with any Bluetooth device -- not just Apple-made products. As an added bonus, there is a $5 coupon that you can select for a limited time.

