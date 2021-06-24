Everything you need to know about Windows 11 in under 3 minutes

If you didn’t watch today's full Windows 11 reveal -- because you didn’t have the time, opportunity or inclination -- then you can catch up on what’s new here.

Of course, as they say, a picture paints a thousand words, and a video is even better when it comes to conveying information.

As part of its Windows 11 announcement, Microsoft debuted an Apple-style product promo, and that video is now available to watch through YouTube.

Microsoft says: "Family, friends, obsessions, music, creations -- Windows 11 is the one place for it all. With a fresh new feel and tools that make it easier to be efficient, it has what you need for whatever’s next."

Called 'Introducing Windows 11' the official video is available to watch below and clocks in at 2 minutes and 42 seconds. It covers the new design, search function, Settings, new themes, app snapping, Teams integration, personalized feed widget, input options and more.