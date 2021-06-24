Watch Microsoft announce Windows 11 -- live

Today is a huge day for Microsoft as it takes the wraps off what it’s referring to as the next generation of Windows. We know -- thanks to various leaks -- that this will be Windows 11, but so far Microsoft hasn’t officially confirmed the name, or any other details for that matter.

If you want to be among the first to know exactly what Microsoft has planned, you can tune into its livestream at 11am ET (that’s 8am PT/ 4pm BST).

From what we've seen, Windows 11 looks like a cross between Windows 10 and Windows 10x, the version of the OS Microsoft was originally developing for dual-screen devices but eventually pulled the plug on.

It sports a new brand-new interface with a centered taskbar and Start menu, widgets, rounded corners and more.

It certainly looks promising, although not everyone will appreciate the new design.

During its livestream Microsoft will reveal its plans for the future of Windows and answer burning questions such as when the new OS will be made available, whether it will be free, and what the upgrade paths will be.

Once the livestream goes live you’ll be able to view it here.

