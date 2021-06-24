Microsoft issues fix for high-pitched noise in Windows 10

Windows key on keyboard

Ahead of today's announcement about Windows 11, Microsoft has issued a fix for yet another problem with Windows 10.

Earlier in the week, the company released a preview of the KB5003690 update, which primarily boosts game performance and fixes blurry text in Windows 10. But it transpires that this same update -- which is due to roll out to everyone next month -- also addresses an audio bug introduced by the KB5000842 update.

Those affected by the problem will have noticed a high-pitch noise, and this is something that has been irritating a number of users. The audio issue is hitting people with particular audio configurations in Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2, and 21H1.

Over on the Windows release health page, Microsoft explains the audio problem:

After installing KB5000842 or later updates, 5.1 Dolby Digital audio may play containing a high-pitched noise or squeak in certain apps when using certain audio devices and Windows settings. Note This issue does not occur when stereo is used.

Having previously suggested workarounds, Microsoft now points out that the KB5003690 update fixes the issue.

As this is a preview update, it is an optional one that is not automatically offered to everyone. As such, if you are interested in applying the patch, you'll have to manually check for updates.

A full, non-preview version of the KB5003690 update is due for release on July's Patch Tuesday.

Image credit: Primakov / Shutterstock

