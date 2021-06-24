Windows 11 will support Android apps through the Amazon Appstore

Although the Windows 11 announcement introduced lots of new and exciting features coming to the new OS later in the year, perhaps the most jaw dropping was native support for Android apps.

Users will be able to find and download Android apps directly through the new and improved Microsoft Store, but you won’t be able to grab your favorites through Google Play as it isn’t supported.

Instead, as Microsoft explains: "Starting later this year, people will be able to discover Android apps in the Microsoft Store and download them through the Amazon Appstore."

The examples that Microsoft gave included being able to able to record and post a video from TikTok and use Khan Academy Kids for virtual learning. That’s a great place to start, but Android owners used to the breadth of apps from Google Play may be disappointed.

Microsoft says it will have more to share about this new feature "in the coming months" and that it looks forward to the partnership with Amazon and Intel, as it uses Intel Bridge technology.