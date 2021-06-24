Windows 11 will support Android apps through the Amazon Appstore

No Comments

Although the Windows 11 announcement introduced lots of new and exciting features coming to the new OS later in the year, perhaps the most jaw dropping was native support for Android apps.

Users will be able to find and download Android apps directly through the new and improved Microsoft Store, but you won’t be able to grab your favorites through Google Play as it isn’t supported.

Advertisement

Instead, as Microsoft explains: "Starting later this year, people will be able to discover Android apps in the Microsoft Store and download them through the Amazon Appstore."

SEE ALSO: Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users

The examples that Microsoft gave included being able to able to record and post a video from TikTok and use Khan Academy Kids for virtual learning. That’s a great place to start, but Android owners used to the breadth of apps from Google Play may be disappointed.

Microsoft says it will have more to share about this new feature "in the coming months" and that it looks forward to the partnership with Amazon and Intel, as it uses Intel Bridge technology.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

How to get the first Windows 11 Preview builds

These are the Windows 10 features Microsoft will be deprecating and removing from Windows 11

These are the updated hardware requirements for Windows 11

Windows 11 will support Android apps through the Amazon Appstore

Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users

Microsoft officially confirms Windows 11 with integrated Teams and support for Android apps

Google launches unified initiative to boost open source security reporting

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft fights back against Windows 11 leak

22 Comments

When will Windows 11 be released, and will it be free?

19 Comments

CCleaner 5.82 adds a driver updater to its formidable arsenal of maintenance tools -- save 30% on a Pro license now!

15 Comments

Download Debian Linux 10.10 'Buster' now

13 Comments

Microsoft is adding a new utility to PowerToys v0.39 -- Awake

13 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.