Microsoft updates PC Health Check app so you'll know why you can't upgrade to Windows 11
Since Microsoft officially announced Windows 11 earlier this week, there has been a huge amount of interest from people eager to find out whether their computer is capable of running the operating system. The TPM (Trusted Platform Modules) requirement in particular has caused much confusion.
Microsoft released the Windows PC Health Check tool to allow people to check to see if their computer is compatible with Windows 11. While it is fair to say that it did indeed let reveal whether a system Windows 11 compatible or not, it did not give much more than a "yes" or "no". Now the tool has been updated to provide more helpful information, so if your computer fails the Window 1 compatibility test, you will know why.
While a simple yes or no regarding a computer's ability to run Windows 11 is somewhat helpful, in the initial release of the checking tool, a negative result was not accompanied by much in the way of useful information. But now this has changed.
Microsoft has released an updated version of the Windows PC Health Check tool which now let people know why their computer does not meet the minimum requirements. News of the update was shared on Twitter:
If you would like to see if your computer is going to be able to run Windows 11 when it is released later in the year, download the free Windows PC Health Check tool to find out.