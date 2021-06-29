Google Cloud and Ericsson team up to deliver 5G and edge

In a bid to help communications service providers (CSPs) digitally transform, and to unlock new enterprise and consumer use cases, Google Cloud and Ericsson have announced a partnership to jointly develop 5G and edge cloud solutions.

The two companies are working together to develop new solutions at Ericsson's Silicon Valley D15 Labs, a state-of-the-art innovation center where advanced solutions and technologies can be developed and tested on a live, multi-layer 5G platform.

"Organizations have a tremendous opportunity to digitally transform their businesses with 5G and cloud capabilities like artificial intelligence and machine learning at the edge," says Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "We are proud to partner with Ericsson to help build a foundation for communications service providers and enterprises alike to take advantage of cloud technology and cloud-native services, from telecom network core to the edge and enterprise premises."

As part of the collaboration the companies are piloting enterprise applications at the edge on a live network with Italian CSP TIM. The project is aimed at automating the functions of TIM's core 5G network and cloud-based applications. This will help enterprises in the automotive, transportation, manufacturing, and other sectors to improve efficiencies and lower latency by bringing connectivity closer to companies' physical locations.

"5G is a powerful innovation platform. Combined with edge cloud capabilities, 5G has the potential to accelerate the digital transformation of virtually any sector of industry or society," says Niklas Heuveldop, president and head of Ericsson North America. "We are excited about our partnership with Google Cloud as we engage with our customers to leverage our combined capabilities to solve real-world business challenges for the benefit of consumers, enterprises and society at large."

You can find out more on the Google Cloud blog.

Photo Credit: Shaynepplstockphoto/Shutterstock