Logitech G335 is a wired gaming headset for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile

Hardware that is designed for gamers can be expensive. This is because gaming gear is often built to higher standards. Of course, it can also be artificial price increases, as manufacturers know gamers aren't afraid of disposing of their income.

Thankfully, not all companies are intent on taking advantage of gamers. Logitech, for instance, offers quality products at various price points, allowing gamers to have good gear without breaking the bank. Today, Logitech launches its latest wired gaming headset, and it is designed to be affordable. Called "G335," it is compatible with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

"At 240 grams, the Logitech G335 gaming headset is one of the lightest gaming headsets on the market. Using a similar design as the Color Collection’s award-winning G733 wireless gaming headset, the G335 has a slimmer design for a smaller fit and increased comfort. It features an adjustable suspension headband design and soft-fabric earpad materials to conform to gamers’ heads for long-lasting comfort, any way they play," explains Logitech.

The accessory-maker further says, "The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset features easy 'plug and play' capabilities for use with almost any gaming platform via a 3.5 mm audio jack. Complete gaming-grade audio quality, built-in controls, a volume roller located directly on the ear cup and a flip-to-mute mic, let gamers immerse themselves in the game without any distractions. The G335 is also Discord Certified for crystal clear audio and communication clarity."

Logitech shares specifications below.

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Length: 189 mm / 7.4 in

Width: 180 mm / 7.1 in

Depth: 79 mm / 3.1 in

Weight: 240 g (including cable)

REQUIREMENT

3.5 mm audio jack

HEADPHONE SPECIFICATIONS

Driver: 40 mm

Frequency response: 20 Hz-20 KHz

Impedance: 36 Ohms Sensitivity: 87.5 dB SPL/mW

MICROPHONE SPECIFICATIONS

Microphone pickup pattern: Cardioid (unidirectional)

Frequency response: 100 Hz - 10 KHz

PACKAGE CONTENTS

G335 Wired Gaming Headset

PC splitter for separate mic and headphone jacks (Y-splitter)

User documentation

PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY

PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices with 3.5 mm audio jack

WARRANTY INFORMATION

2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

The Logitech G335 wired gaming headset can be had in your choice of three colors -- black, white, and mint. All three colorways are priced identically at just $69.99. That is quite affordable for a gaming headset from such a well-respected company as Logitech. It can be purchased from Amazon here very soon.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.