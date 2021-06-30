Satechi launches USB-C stand and hub for Apple Mac mini with integrated SSD enclosure

Apple Silicon -- better known as the company's own "M1" processor -- is a game-changer. The new Mac computers (MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini) powered by this new ARM-based processor have been very well received by critics and consumers alike.

I was personally fascinated by this new CPU, so I purchased my own 2020 Mac mini. Guess what, folks? The hype is real. The performance is exceptional while the fan almost never kicks in. It is a silent and powerful computing experience. It is a highly recommended computer.

While the Mac mini is wonderful, it is certainly not perfect. Case in point, it is lacking ports. Even worse, there are zero ports on the front of it. Need to plug in a USB flash drive? You have to connect it to the rear -- lame! Thankfully, a new product from Satechi aims to rectify this pain point while also providing storage expandability. The all-new Type-C Stand and Hub plugs into a single USB-C port on the back of the Mac mini and adds several useful ports to the front.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Satechi Aluminum Stand and Hub transforms Apple iPad Pro into a desktop computer

Best of all, the bottom is home to an integrated M.2 SSD enclosure. This will allow you to easily expand the storage of your Mac mini. Unfortunately, there is a big caveat -- it is only compatible with SATA-based M.2 drives. In other words, NVMe drives will not work.

ALSO READ: Satechi releases Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard for Apple iPhone, iPad, and Mac

"Whether it's work-from-home or work-in-office, Satechi’s new Type-C Stand and Hub for Mac Mini with SSD Enclosure offers users the ideal memory space without adding bulky equipment to the workstation. Acting as a USB-C expansion hub, the device includes three USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for convenient access to every workday essential," says Satechi.

The manufacturer further says, "Built with design and functionality top of mind, Satechi styled the Type-C Stand and Hub with sleek, brushed silver aluminum alloy to fit in Apple computers, tablets and devices, 2018 or newer, while functioning as a stand and hub in one. No clutter or hassle with the upgraded design, as its quick and easy installation includes a screw and screwdriver for a flawless set-up process."

The Satechi Type-C Stand and Hub for Mac Mini with SSD Enclosure can be had here immediately. It is reasonably priced at just $99.99 and should work with any USB-C equipped Mac mini -- Intel and M1 models. For a limited time, you can even save 15 percent by using code MACMINISSD at checkout.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.