Best Windows 10 apps this week

RedSunValley

RedSunValley is an open source program for Windows to test a device's compatibility with Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 operating system. Unlike Microsoft's own tool, which the company removed after release, it is providing detailed information.

Just run the 32-bit or 64-bit version of the program and wait for the scan to finish. All tested components and their status are displayed in the interface afterwards.

TCPConnectProblemView

TCPConnectProblemView is a new portable program by Nirsoft to monitor TCP connections on Windows machines and display alerts when TCP connections fail.

The app display various details about the problem, including the process and process ID, dates, local and remote IP addresses and ports, and more.

Since it is a Nirsoft application, it comes with exporting functionality to save the data to various formats on the local system.

Notable updates

PowerToys 0.41.3 introduces the new Awake tool to keep the PC from entering Sleep mode or turning off the display.