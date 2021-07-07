Here's what you can expect from Windows 10 21H2

We may not have an exact release date for Windows 10 21H2 -- and interest may be focused on Windows 11 at the moment -- but details about what we can expect from the update are starting to creep out.

When the Windows 10 October 2021 Update rolls out in a few months' time, it introduces a number of new features that will be of interest to anyone who is sticking with Windows 10 rather than jumping to Windows 11 -- whether through choice or necessity. Information about just what there is to look forward to has been spotted on Microsoft's own support pages.

A series of references to the upcoming features of Windows 10 21H2 were shared by Windows Latest. As we have come to expect from the second annual feature update for Windows 10, the focus here is really on enterprise users; there's little for the average consumer to get overly excited about, although a focus on security is something that will be welcomed.

First of all, it will be possible to use an external Windows Hello compatible camera when a laptop is closed or docked. Microsoft says: "starting with Windows 10, version 21H2 an external Windows Hello compatible camera can be used if a device already supports an internal Windows Hello camera". The company adds: "When both cameras are present, the external camera will be used for face authentication".

Another security feature -- and one that nods to Windows 11's system requirements -- sees the arrival of TPM attestation support for Intel TPM Tiger Lake platforms, as revealed in this Windows Autopilot documentation.

A third new addition is revealed on GitHub, namely that it will be easier to make Features on Demand and language packs available when you're using WSUS or Configuration Manager.

So, as expected, nothing overly exciting, but there is sure to be more to explore as Insider builds are released.

Image credit: Wachiwit / Shutterstock