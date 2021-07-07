Insider data breaches can cost companies as much as 20 percent of revenue

No Comments
insider threat

Data breaches from insiders can cost as much as 20 percent of annual revenue according to a new study from insider risk management company Code42.

Combine this with a recent Microsoft report showing that 40 percent of people are planning to switch jobs as we emerge from the pandemic, and clearly there's a risk as the very technologies that enable the free flow of data in an organization are also the ones that make it easy for insiders to exfiltrate data.

According to the findings at least 33 percent of reported data breaches involve an insider and 78 percent of those insider data breaches involve unintentional data loss or exposure. This is perhaps not surprising when 75 percent of organizations say they don’t have consistent, centralized visibility into file movements happening across their environments.

Advertisement

In 2020, a data breach was 4.5 times more likely to happen on end-user endpoints than on back-end servers, emphasizing the importance of endpoint security for borderless workforces.

The report also reveals that each day, trusted insiders cause an average of 13 data exposure events by moving corporate files to untrusted locations via email, messaging, cloud or removable media.

"Data stewardship has become a boardroom imperative. And while Insider Risk is not a new problem in security, managing it effectively in today's open and collaborative business climate -- with enough resources -- is," says Joe Payne, Code42's president and CEO. "We know that one out of three data breaches involve an insider, though it's likely much higher. Important ideas and key IP encompasses much more than just the company crown jewels -- it's the very digital and portable information like source code, customer lists and salary structures -- data that when taken can leave a devastating impact on a company's competitive position and bottom line."

The report identifies three rules for quantifying a business' risk:

  • Organization Value: the higher the company's valuation, the greater the likelihood of an insider data breach
  • Data Value: there's a one-in-four chance the corporate data breached was intellectual property (IP)
  • IP Value: in cases involving an IP breach, the total impact is up to 440 percent of the revenue generated by the IP

You can read more about the findings on the Code42 blog.

Image Credit: Andrea Danti/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Insider data breaches can cost companies as much as 20 percent of revenue

New tool helps businesses to find the right security applications

Promising trends in the serverless infrastructure market

How to mitigate ransomware attacks

IBM CodeFlare simplifies the move to hybrid cloud

Kaspersky Password Manager was generating incredibly easily cracked passwords

An upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 11 will have to be a clean install

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11 -- deepin Linux 20.2.2 doesn't require your PC to have a TPM

69 Comments

Windows 11 Home will need a Microsoft account, but Pro won't

57 Comments

This registry hack lets you bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement and install Windows 11

24 Comments

Windows 11 could spell the end of the Blue Screen of Death

20 Comments

Windows 11 is making important changes to the way system updates work

10 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.