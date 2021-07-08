Plugable launches USBC-HUB7BC 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub

USB-A ports used to be ubiquitous, but nowadays, they are becoming less common. Make no mistake, USB-A isn't disappearing anytime soon, but fewer laptops are coming with the ports. Instead, many notebooks come with USB-C only these days. And if a laptop does come with USB-A, it may only be one or two ports at most.

Thankfully, one of the best things about USB is the ability to utilize hubs -- you can turn one USB port into several. Today, Plugable launches its latest powered hub, and it is designed for both data and charging. Called "USBC-HUB7BC," it can convert either a USB-A or USB-C port into seven USB-A ports. If you need more than seven USB 3.0 5Gbps ports, you can use more than one USBC-HUB7BC with one PC -- they are designed to be neatly stacked on top of each other.

"Stackable and dual-use, this hub alleviates the problems most often associated with USB hubs–data and charging. Typically, hubs in this space split the duty of data and charging between ports. With the USBC-HUB7BC, consumers get full functionality on every single port. And if data isn't needed, tap into the UL Certified 60W power adapter and use it as a stand-alone charging station," says Plugable.

The company further says, "The USBC-HUB7BC comes bundled with a UL Certified power adapter capable of a massive 60 watts at 12V 5A to ensure every device down the line gets as much power as it needs. And thanks to smart charging circuits, each device powers at its own max rate provided by the USB charging spec (up to 2.4A charging). No need to worry about overcharging."

The USBC-HUB7BC 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub from Plugable can be purchased from Amazon immediately here. While the normal price is $48.95, for a limited time, you can get an additional $10 off. That's right, it can be yours for less than $39! Please be sure to click the coupon box before adding it to your cart.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

