T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G Android 11 smartphone costs less than $200
Just yesterday I went to the Verizon store to investigate upgrading my aging iPhone 8 Plus. The company was offering a promotion where I could get an iPhone 12 Pro for free if I switch. While finally having a 5G iPhone excited me, Verizon's service was insanely expensive, so I passed on the "deal." While getting a $1,000 phone for free was tempting, it got me wondering why anyone would actually spend so much out of pocket on a smartphone.
And now, today, T-Mobile launches a new 5G smartphone for only $199.99. Believe it or not, that is the retail price without any promotions. Called "REVVL V+," it is a 5G phone running Android 11 for less than $200. In other words, you could buy five of these phones for the same price as just one iPhone 12 Pro!
Is the REVVL V+ 5G top of the line? No, hardly. But it does have some decent specifications. For instance, it has a big 6.82-inch HD+ display and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Unlike the pricey iPhone 12 Pro, the REVVL V+ 5G even has a fingerprint scanner, so you can unlock it with your finger rather than just your face. It even has a nice camera array on the rear and USB-C.
Where the phone lacks a bit is the ho-hum MediaTek processor, meager 4GB of RAM, and paltry 64GB of storage. With that said, it should run all of your apps just fine. Make no mistake, the REVVL V+ 5G will be more than capable for most consumers.
T-Mobile shares specifications below.
- Camera: 16MP + 5MP + 2MP RFC with 16MP FFC
- Battery: 5000 mAh with USB C + 18W fast charging
- Color: Nebula Black
- OS: Android 11
- Screen: 6.82" 20:5:9 HD+ LCD Display
- RAM: 4GB
- ROM: 64GB
- Bands: 5G n25/n41/n66/n71 LTE 2/4/5/12/25/26/41/66/71
- Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor
- Dimensions: 6.84" X 3.05" X 0.28"
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Processor: Octa Core, [email protected] GHz, [email protected] GHz
The T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G Android smartphone will be available for purchase starting on July 12 from T-Mobile's prepaid subsidiary Metro. It can be purchased from T-Mobile directly beginning July 23 -- including with optional monthly financing.