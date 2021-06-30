T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G Android 11 smartphone costs less than $200

Just yesterday I went to the Verizon store to investigate upgrading my aging iPhone 8 Plus. The company was offering a promotion where I could get an iPhone 12 Pro for free if I switch. While finally having a 5G iPhone excited me, Verizon's service was insanely expensive, so I passed on the "deal." While getting a $1,000 phone for free was tempting, it got me wondering why anyone would actually spend so much out of pocket on a smartphone.

And now, today, T-Mobile launches a new 5G smartphone for only $199.99. Believe it or not, that is the retail price without any promotions. Called "REVVL V+," it is a 5G phone running Android 11 for less than $200. In other words, you could buy five of these phones for the same price as just one iPhone 12 Pro!

Is the REVVL V+ 5G top of the line? No, hardly. But it does have some decent specifications. For instance, it has a big 6.82-inch HD+ display and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Unlike the pricey iPhone 12 Pro, the REVVL V+ 5G even has a fingerprint scanner, so you can unlock it with your finger rather than just your face. It even has a nice camera array on the rear and USB-C.

Where the phone lacks a bit is the ho-hum MediaTek processor, meager 4GB of RAM, and paltry 64GB of storage. With that said, it should run all of your apps just fine. Make no mistake, the REVVL V+ 5G will be more than capable for most consumers.

T-Mobile shares specifications below.

Camera: 16MP + 5MP + 2MP RFC with 16MP FFC

16MP + 5MP + 2MP RFC with 16MP FFC Battery: 5000 mAh with USB C + 18W fast charging

5000 mAh with USB C + 18W fast charging Color: Nebula Black

Nebula Black OS: Android 11

Android 11 Screen: 6.82" 20:5:9 HD+ LCD Display

6.82" 20:5:9 HD+ LCD Display RAM: 4GB

4GB ROM: 64GB

64GB Bands: 5G n25/n41/n66/n71 LTE 2/4/5/12/25/26/41/66/71

5G n25/n41/n66/n71 LTE 2/4/5/12/25/26/41/66/71 Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor

Face unlock and fingerprint sensor Dimensions: 6.84" X 3.05" X 0.28"

6.84" X 3.05" X 0.28" Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700

MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor: Octa Core, [email protected] GHz, [email protected] GHz

The T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G Android smartphone will be available for purchase starting on July 12 from T-Mobile's prepaid subsidiary Metro. It can be purchased from T-Mobile directly beginning July 23 -- including with optional monthly financing.