Firefox 90 introduces background updates to Windows, tightens security elsewhere

1 Comment

After last month’s major redesign, you’d be forgiven for thinking Firefox might take it easy with its latest update. But while there are no standout features to rival version 89’s facelift, Firefox 90 sports some notable new features and improvements to make the update a noteworthy one.

The Windows build gets particular attention with this new release. Firefox 90 introduces a new about:third-party page to help users identify compatibility problems caused by third-party modules and apps.

Firefox for Windows also comes with a new option to install updates silently using a background service even when Firefox isn’t running. The aim is to minimize disruption through update alerts, and the setting can be viewed -- and configured -- via Settings > General > Firefox Updates.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, users gain the ability to add and manage exceptions to HTTPS-only mode via Settings > Privacy -- previously users could only exclude sites from the check via the lock icon in the Address Bar.

Firefox’s SmartBlock feature has also been updated to version 2, which now blocks third-party Facebook scripts in private browsing mode unless you decide to log in with Facebook on any site, in which case they’re loaded 'just in time' to prevent the login from failing.

The Print to PDF feature has also been improved to produce working hyperlinks from generated pages. Elsewhere, right-clicking and choosing 'Open Image in New Tab' opens images and media in a background tab by default, while the majority of users without access to hardware-accelerated WebRender will now switch to using software WebRender by default.

You can now manage exceptions to the HTTPS-only rule in Firefox.

One major depreciation -- long trailed -- sees all FTP support removed from the browser. The update is rounded off with the usual security fixes, developer tweaks and newly added support for Fetch Metadata Request Headers on the web platform.

Firefox 90 is available now for Windows 64-bit, Windows 32-bit, Linux and macOS. New versions will also be rolling out on Android and iOS, with Android users getting faster back and forward navigation on webpages that use unload event listeners, along with support for using credit card autofill information.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Silicon Power PD60 USB-C enclosure turns any M.2 SSD into a portable storage drive

New free tool helps map legacy identity systems

Security leaders struggle to guard against data loss

Firefox 90 introduces background updates to Windows, tightens security elsewhere

Why businesses need reliable voice calling solutions

Microsoft has its own Linux distro called CBL-Mariner

Why enterprises need a data-centric approach to security [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Download Linux Mint 20.2 today and tell Microsoft you don't want Windows 11

40 Comments

An upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 11 will have to be a clean install

22 Comments

Microsoft releases a new Windows 11 build with loads of changes, fixes and improvements

12 Comments

If you change your mind after installing Windows 11, the clock is ticking

9 Comments

Unimpressed with Windows 11? Don't worry... Microsoft says there's 'much more to come'

9 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.