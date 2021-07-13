Download Tails Linux 4.20, man

No Comments

Hey, man. Want to know something totally far out? The privacy-focused Linux-based operating system, Tails, has achieved version 4.20. How groovy! If you aren't familiar, Tails is designed to run from an optical disk or USB drive and hide your browsing activity. It is particularly handy for journalists or computer users living in countries ruled by oppressive governments.

Version 4.20 of Tails receives several improvements. For instance, OnionShare has been updated to 2.2 and KeePassXC is now at 2.6.2. More importantly, the Tor Browser has been updated to 10.5.2 and the Linux kernel now sits at 5.10.46. Most significant, however, there are massive enhancements when connecting to a Tor network, including a new assistant.

ALSO READ: Download Linux Mint 20.2 today and tell Microsoft you don't want Windows 11

Advertisement

The developers explain, "Tails 4.20 completely changes how to connect to the Tor network from Tails. After connecting to a local network, a Tor Connection assistant helps you connect to the Tor network. This new assistant is most useful for users who are at high risk of physical surveillance, under heavy network censorship, or on a poor Internet connection. This first release of the Tor Connection assistant is only a first step. We will add more improvements to it in the coming months."

ALSO READ: TEAMGROUP unveils trio of USB flash drives

To download and install the operating system to DVD or a USB flash drive, you can follow the instructions here. Thankfully, there are detailed guides for Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Photo credit: 3DaliaShutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Download Tails Linux 4.20, man

The three industries experiencing a technological revolution

Using technology to boost engagement in video meetings

Security leaders want to give people more freedom -- but restrict it

Vertagear launches elegant gaming chair that is covered in beautiful Swarovski Crystals

Insider breaches hit 94 percent of organizations

Tweak the registry to make sure you're protected against the PrintNightmare Windows vulnerability

Most Commented Stories

Download Linux Mint 20.2 today and tell Microsoft you don't want Windows 11

41 Comments

An upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 11 will have to be a clean install

22 Comments

Want the Windows 10 Start menu in Windows 11? Tough... Microsoft has removed it

18 Comments

Microsoft releases a new Windows 11 build with loads of changes, fixes and improvements

12 Comments

If you change your mind after installing Windows 11, the clock is ticking

9 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.