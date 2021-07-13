Download Tails Linux 4.20, man

Hey, man. Want to know something totally far out? The privacy-focused Linux-based operating system, Tails, has achieved version 4.20. How groovy! If you aren't familiar, Tails is designed to run from an optical disk or USB drive and hide your browsing activity. It is particularly handy for journalists or computer users living in countries ruled by oppressive governments.

Version 4.20 of Tails receives several improvements. For instance, OnionShare has been updated to 2.2 and KeePassXC is now at 2.6.2. More importantly, the Tor Browser has been updated to 10.5.2 and the Linux kernel now sits at 5.10.46. Most significant, however, there are massive enhancements when connecting to a Tor network, including a new assistant.

The developers explain, "Tails 4.20 completely changes how to connect to the Tor network from Tails. After connecting to a local network, a Tor Connection assistant helps you connect to the Tor network. This new assistant is most useful for users who are at high risk of physical surveillance, under heavy network censorship, or on a poor Internet connection. This first release of the Tor Connection assistant is only a first step. We will add more improvements to it in the coming months."

To download and install the operating system to DVD or a USB flash drive, you can follow the instructions here. Thankfully, there are detailed guides for Windows, Linux, and macOS.

