Businesses fall victim to ransomware despite precautions

No Comments
ransomware laptop

According to a new survey of 200 decision makers in businesses that had suffered a ransomware attack since 2019, more than half of victims had received anti-phishing training and 49 percent had perimeter defenses in place at the time of attack.

The study conducted by Sapio Research for Cloudian finds that phishing continues to be one of the easiest paths for ransomware, with 24 percent of attacks starting this way. Phishing succeeds despite the fact that 54 percent of all respondents and 65 percent of those that reported it as the entry point have conducted anti-phishing training for employees.

The public cloud is the most common point of entry for ransomware, with 31 percent of respondents being attacked this way. One an attack is under way things happen quickly, 56 percent of survey respondents report that attackers were able to take control of their data and demand a ransom within just 12 hours, and another 30 percent say it happened within 24 hours.

Advertisement

The cost of attacks is high too, average ransom -- for those who paid- - was $223,000, with 14 percent paying $500,000 or more. That's not the only expense though, respondents spent an average of $183,000 more for other costs resulting from the attack.

Cyber insurance covered only about 60 percent of the ransomware payment and other costs. What's more despite paying a ransom, only 57 percent of respondents got all their data back.

"The threat of ransomware will continue to plague organizations around the world if they do not change their approach and response to it," says Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. "Cyberattacks can penetrate even the most robust defenses, so it’s critical that organizations prioritize being able to recover quickly from an attack. The best way to do so is to have an immutable backup copy of your data, which prevents hackers from encrypting or deleting the data for a specified period of time. As a result, organizations can recover an unencrypted copy of their data in the event of an attack without having to pay the ransom."

The full report is available from the Cloudian site.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Businesses fall victim to ransomware despite precautions

Helvetica Now Variable could be the most flexible font in the world -- over a million styles to choose from

ADATA unveils XPG MAGE mechanical gaming keyboard with RGB lighting and USB-C port

Critical manufacturing vulnerabilities soar in 2021

Microsoft releases Windows Terminal Preview 1.10

The electric vehicle revolution: How our homes are driving the green transition

AI's emergence in strategic business functions: Is procurement getting left behind?

Most Commented Stories

Download Linux Mint 20.2 today and tell Microsoft you don't want Windows 11

56 Comments

Want the Windows 10 Start menu in Windows 11? Tough... Microsoft has removed it

24 Comments

Windows 365 lets you stream Windows 10 and Windows 11 from the cloud to any device -- including Mac, iPad, Android and Linux

19 Comments

Microsoft releases a new Windows 11 build with loads of changes, fixes and improvements

12 Comments

Microsoft has its own Linux distro called CBL-Mariner

11 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.