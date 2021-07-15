Critical manufacturing vulnerabilities soar in 2021

New research shows that critical manufacturing vulnerabilities rose 148 percent in the first half of 2021 with ransomware-as-a-service driving attacks.

The report from Nozomi Networks finds ICS-CERT vulnerabilities increased by 44 percent too. Manufacturing is the most susceptible industry with the energy sector proving vulnerable too.

"Colonial Pipeline, JBS and the latest Kaseya software supply chain attack are painful lessons that the threat of ransomware attacks is real," says Nozomi Networks co-founder and CTO Moreno Carullo. "Security professionals must be armed with network security and visibility solutions that incorporate real time threat intelligence and make it possible to quickly respond with actionable recommendations and plans. Understanding how these criminal organizations work and anticipating future attacks is critical as they defend against this unfortunate new normal."

IoT security cameras are also showing weaknesses. With more than a billion CCTV cameras expected to be in production globally this year, insecure IoT security cameras are a growing concern. The report includes an analysis of the Verkada breach and security vulnerabilities in Reolink cameras and ThroughTek software.

"As industrial organizations embrace digital transformation, those with a wait and see mindset are learning the hard way that they weren't prepared for an attack," says Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. "Threats may be on the rise, but technologies and practices to defeat them are available now. We encourage organizations to adopt a post-breach mindset pre-breach and strengthen their security and operational resiliency before it's too late."

The full report is available on the Nozomi site or read more on the company's blog.

Photo Credit: Pand P Studio/Shutterstock