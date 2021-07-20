ADATA XPG XENIA 14 is a wonderful back-to-school Windows 10 laptop

Long gone are the days where Apple was the sole manufacturer of elegant laptops. Quite frankly, Apple has become a bit stagnant with its designs. Truth be told, makers of Windows laptops (such as Samsung, HP, and Dynabook) have met or exceeded Apple's MacBook looks. Best of all, these Windows notebooks are often much more affordable than Apple's offerings too, making them great for students.

ADATA isn't a company that you usually think of for actual PCs, but the manufacturer does in fact offer both desktops and laptops under its XPG gaming brand. Today, ADATA launches its latest Windows 10 notebook, and despite the XPG branding, it focuses more on general use than gaming. Called "XPG XENIA 14," this 14-inch ultrabook is both thin and light. Make no mistake, however, it is an impressively powerful machine. For instance, it is powered by 11th-gen Core processors, uses 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, and has a PCIe gen 4 SSD.

"Made from lightweight magnesium alloy, the XENIA 14 is an ultra-portable device that users can take anywhere with ease. Weighing in at just 970g (2.14lbs), the ultrabook is easy to carry around by hand or in a bag, ideal for business travel or running from meeting room to meeting room. Not only is the XENIA 14 lightweight, but it is also thin too, measuring in at just 15mm thin. For an excellent visual experience, the XENIA 14 sports a display with a super-narrow 2mm bezel design with a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio for more viewing real estate and fewer distractions," says ADATA.

The company also says, "The XENIA 14 features a wide array of I/O ports for hassle-free connectivity, including multiple USB Type-C ports with one equipped with Thunderbolt 4 for both convenient charging and fast data transfers. A USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, 3.5mm audio combo jack, and an HDMI 2.0b port are also provided. The XENIA 14 provides up to 10-hour battery life for all-day productivity on the go, and the included AC adapter is compact with 65W power output through a barrel jack. Alternatively, users can also top up their battery with either of the two USB Type-C ports."

ADATA shares specifications below.

Model Number XENIA14I7G11GXELX (Black, i7)

XENIA14I5G11GXELX (Black, i5) Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 / Intel Core i5-1135G7 Graphics Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 14-inch Narrow Bezel (92 percent screen to body ratio), IPS, 16: 10, 1920×1200, 400 Nits, 100 percent sRGB Storage 1x PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 slot: XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe 512GB SSD

1x PCIe Gen3 M.2 2280 slot: Unpopulated Memory 1x SO-DIMM slot A: XPG HUNTER DDR4-3200MHz 16GB (pre-installed)

1x SO-DIMM slot B: Unpopulated

Max Capacity : 64GB Battery 53Whr (<10 hr) with Fast Charging Support Keyboard Silent Membrane White Back Lighting, 1.2mm travel Touchpad Glass Touch/Click Pad with Microsoft Precision Touch Pad Driver Support Network Intel Wi-Fi 6, AX201, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.1 I/O Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C / USB 4 / DP 1.4a) (supports Power Delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (supports Power Delivery)

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x Card Reader (UHS-I, SD/SDHC/SDXC)

1 x 3.5mm Audio Port

1 x Power Connector Camera HD IR with Windows Hello Support Operating System Windows 10 Home Dimensions (L x W x H) 215 x 308.8 x 15mm Weight 970g Warranty 1 Year Warranty (May vary by different regions)

The ADATA XPG XENIA 14 will begin shipping August 18, but you can pre-order it here now. Pricing starts at $1,099.99, and for a limited time, it comes with a backpack, mousepad, and headset for free! Even without those bonus items, the price is quite reasonable for all you are getting. In other words, this seems like a really great deal. If you are looking for a back-to-school laptop in particular, this looks like a real winner.

