ADATA XPG XENIA 14 is a wonderful back-to-school Windows 10 laptop

Long gone are the days where Apple was the sole manufacturer of elegant laptops. Quite frankly, Apple has become a bit stagnant with its designs. Truth be told, makers of Windows laptops (such as Samsung, HP, and Dynabook) have met or exceeded Apple's MacBook looks. Best of all, these Windows notebooks are often much more affordable than Apple's offerings too, making them great for students.

ADATA isn't a company that you usually think of for actual PCs, but the manufacturer does in fact offer both desktops and laptops under its XPG gaming brand. Today, ADATA launches its latest Windows 10 notebook, and despite the XPG branding, it focuses more on general use than gaming. Called "XPG XENIA 14," this 14-inch ultrabook is both thin and light. Make no mistake, however, it is an impressively powerful machine. For instance, it is powered by 11th-gen Core processors, uses 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, and has a PCIe gen 4 SSD.

"Made from lightweight magnesium alloy, the XENIA 14 is an ultra-portable device that users can take anywhere with ease. Weighing in at just 970g (2.14lbs), the ultrabook is easy to carry around by hand or in a bag, ideal for business travel or running from meeting room to meeting room. Not only is the XENIA 14 lightweight, but it is also thin too, measuring in at just 15mm thin. For an excellent visual experience, the XENIA 14 sports a display with a super-narrow 2mm bezel design with a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio for more viewing real estate and fewer distractions," says ADATA.

The company also says, "The XENIA 14 features a wide array of I/O ports for hassle-free connectivity, including multiple USB Type-C ports with one equipped with Thunderbolt 4 for both convenient charging and fast data transfers. A USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, 3.5mm audio combo jack, and an HDMI 2.0b port are also provided. The XENIA 14 provides up to 10-hour battery life for all-day productivity on the go, and the included AC adapter is compact with 65W power output through a barrel jack. Alternatively, users can also top up their battery with either of the two USB Type-C ports."

ADATA shares specifications below.

Model NumberXENIA14I7G11GXELX (Black, i7)
XENIA14I5G11GXELX (Black, i5)
Processor11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 / Intel Core i5-1135G7
GraphicsIntegrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Display14-inch Narrow Bezel (92 percent screen to body ratio), IPS, 16: 10, 1920×1200, 400 Nits, 100 percent sRGB
Storage1x PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 slot: XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe 512GB SSD
1x PCIe Gen3 M.2 2280 slot: Unpopulated
Memory1x SO-DIMM slot A: XPG HUNTER DDR4-3200MHz 16GB (pre-installed)
1x SO-DIMM slot B: Unpopulated
Max Capacity : 64GB
Battery53Whr (<10 hr) with Fast Charging Support
KeyboardSilent Membrane White Back Lighting, 1.2mm travel
TouchpadGlass Touch/Click Pad with Microsoft Precision Touch Pad Driver Support
NetworkIntel Wi-Fi 6, AX201, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.1
I/O Ports1 x Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C / USB 4 / DP 1.4a) (supports Power Delivery)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (supports Power Delivery)
1 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x Card Reader (UHS-I, SD/SDHC/SDXC)
1 x 3.5mm Audio Port
1 x Power Connector
CameraHD IR with Windows Hello Support
Operating SystemWindows 10 Home
Dimensions (L x W x H)215 x 308.8 x 15mm
Weight970g
Warranty1 Year Warranty (May vary by different regions)

The ADATA XPG XENIA 14 will begin shipping August 18, but you can pre-order it here now. Pricing starts at $1,099.99, and for a limited time, it comes with a backpack, mousepad, and headset for free! Even without those bonus items, the price is quite reasonable for all you are getting. In other words, this seems like a really great deal. If you are looking for a back-to-school laptop in particular, this looks like a real winner.

