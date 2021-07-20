NVIDIA releases Windows 11-compatible DLSS GeForce Game Ready driver

Highlighting its readiness for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Chernobylite, NVIDIA has released its first Windows 11-compatible GeForce driver. The release sees NVIDIA Following in the footsteps of Intel which released its first Windows 11 driver very recently.

The latest driver from NVIDIA -- the GeForce Game Ready 471.41 WHQL driver -- also adds support for two new G-SYNC Compatible gaming monitors and 13 new GeForce Experience Optimal Playable Setting profiles.

See also:

Advertisement

The 13 newly supported titles are Curse of the Dead Gods, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, Endzone -- A World Apart, Into the Radius VR, LEGO Builder's Journey, Muck, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., Nigate Tale, Slime Rancher, Solasta: Crown of the Magister, The Last Spell, and Wildermyth. The two newly supported displays are both from Samsung -- the 28-inch LS28AG700N and the 27-inch LC27G50A.

Announcing the availability of the driver, NVIDIA says:

Our latest GeForce Game Ready driver gives players the best experience possible in the latest RTX-enhanced games, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, which just added NVIDIA DLSS, and the NVIDIA DLSS-enhanced Chernobylite, which exits Early Access on July 28.

The company also shared in-game footage of Red Dead Redemption 2 to show off DLSS enhancements:

The driver can be downloaded via the Drivers tab of GeForce Experience, or from here.

Image credit: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock