Intel document backs up Windows 11 October release date rumors

Windows 11

It is far from uncommon for software companies to be a little vague when it comes to releases dates. By keeping their cards close to their chest, any delays in launches can be overlooked on the basis that if no release date has been announced, it can't be missed.

And so with Windows 11. When Microsoft announced the upcoming operating system we were simply told that it would be ready in time for the holiday season. However, there have been hints, rumors and suggestions that Windows 11 will launch in October, and this has been further hinted at by documentation from Intel.

Over the weekend we wrote about the release of Windows 11-compatible graphics drivers from Intel. Glancing at the release notes for these drivers, there is reference not only to Windows 11, but also to its release month.

Just as Windows 10 version 2004 is also referred to in the release notes as the May 2020 Update and Windows 20H1, so Windows 11 is referred to as "October 2021 Update".

Take a look in the OS Reference section of the release notes for Intel Graphics - Windows DCH Drivers:

Supported OS versions

OS Reference:

  • Microsoft Windows® 10-64 - October 2018 Updated (1809)(RS5)
  • Microsoft Windows 10-64 - May 2019 Update (1903)(19H1)
  • Microsoft Windows 10-64 - November 2019 Update (1909)(19H2)
  • Microsoft Windows 10-64 - May 2020 Update (2004)(20H1)
  • Microsoft Windows 10-64 - October 2020 Update (20H2)
  • Microsoft Windows 10-64 - May 2021 Update (21H1)
  • Microsoft Windows 11 - October 2021 Update

This is, of course, neither official, nor definite confirmation that October is the month in which Windows 11 will be released... but it is yet more evidence that backs up this idea.

