ZOTAC MEK HERO gaming desktops are Windows 11 ready and made in the USA

What an exciting time to be a PC gamer! There are so many great games to play and the underlying hardware is more powerful than ever. It is amazing to see what game developers are putting out these days. Thanks to the upcoming Steam Deck, these hardcore PC games can be easily taken on the go too.

If you are in the market for a pre-built gaming PC, I have some exciting news. Manufacturer ZOTAC has unveiled gaming desktops that are both Windows 11 ready and assembled in the USA. Called "MEK HERO," there are two models (G1 A5636 and G1 A5837) from which to choose, and they are both powered by high-end AMD CPUs and hardcore NVIDIA GPUs. And yes, they have RGB lighting and glass side-panels. The higher-end MEK HERO G1 A5837 model features CPU liquid-cooling.

"The MEK HERO series features the latest NVIDIA GPU (Ampere) and AMD Ryzen CPU. The MEK HERO G1 A5837 come with a ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and the MEK HERO G1 A5636 comes with an RTX 3060 graphics card. ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 series graphic cards feature enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed GDDR6 memory to amplify gaming performance. NVIDIA Integrated Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0 AI Acceleration technology create incredible in-game image quality, rendering capabilities, and visual experiences across supported games," says ZOTAC.

The company further says, "To further enhance performance, the MEK HERO G1 A5636 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core processor - the MEK Hero G1 A5837 with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core processor. Additional components consist of a Seagate M.2 NVMe SSD and HDD for storage, Crucial Ballistix DDR4 memory to deliver snappy performance, and a Gold Certified power supply for efficiency and stability. The MEK HERO series comes preinstalled with Windows 10 Home Edition and is Windows 11 ready."

ZOTAC shares specifications and configurations below.

MEK HERO G1 A5636 Gaming Desktop MEK HERO G1 A5837 Gaming Desktop CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz (4.6GHz Turbo) 6-core/12-Thread Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3.8GHz (4.7GHz Turbo) 8-core/16 Thread Processor Aerial Cooling Front: 120mm RGB Fan x 3 pcs,

Rear: 120mm RGB Fan x 1pc. Front: 120mm RGB Fan x 3 pcs,

Rear: 120mm RGB Fan x 1pc. Liquid Cooling N/A EK AIO 240 D-RGB Liquid CPU Cooler Memory Ballistix DDR4 3200MHz 16GB (8GB X 2) Ballistix DDR4 3200MHz 16GB (8GB X 2) Hard Drive Seagate 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD+ 1TB 7200RPM HDD Seagate 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD+ 1TB 7200RPM HDD Graphics ZOTAC NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB ZOTAC NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Audio Integrated 7.1 Channel Audio Integrated 7.1 Channel Audio Ethernet 10/100/1000 Mbps 10/100/1000 Mbps Power Supply 600W 80+ Gold Certified 700W 80+ Gold Certified Operating System Windows 10 Home 64-bit Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Both the MEK HERO G1 A5636 and MEK HERO G1 A5837 are available now from Newegg exclusively. The former can be had here for $1,699.99, while the latter can be purchased here for $2,199.99. Each comes with the same warranty -- 3-years labor and 1-year parts.