ZOTAC MEK HERO gaming desktops are Windows 11 ready and made in the USA

No Comments

What an exciting time to be a PC gamer! There are so many great games to play and the underlying hardware is more powerful than ever. It is amazing to see what game developers are putting out these days. Thanks to the upcoming Steam Deck, these hardcore PC games can be easily taken on the go too.

If you are in the market for a pre-built gaming PC, I have some exciting news. Manufacturer ZOTAC has unveiled gaming desktops that are both Windows 11 ready and assembled in the USA. Called "MEK HERO," there are two models (G1 A5636 and G1 A5837) from which to choose, and they are both powered by high-end AMD CPUs and hardcore NVIDIA GPUs. And yes, they have RGB lighting and glass side-panels. The higher-end MEK HERO G1 A5837 model features CPU liquid-cooling.

"The MEK HERO series features the latest NVIDIA GPU (Ampere) and AMD Ryzen CPU. The MEK HERO G1 A5837 come with a ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and the MEK HERO G1 A5636 comes with an RTX 3060 graphics card. ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 series graphic cards feature enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed GDDR6 memory to amplify gaming performance. NVIDIA Integrated Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0 AI Acceleration technology create incredible in-game image quality, rendering capabilities, and visual experiences across supported games," says ZOTAC.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PNY LX2030 and LX3030 SSDs are optimized for Chia (XCH) cryptocurrency plotting

The company further says, "To further enhance performance, the MEK HERO G1 A5636 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core processor - the MEK Hero G1 A5837 with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core processor. Additional components consist of a Seagate M.2 NVMe SSD and HDD for storage, Crucial Ballistix DDR4 memory to deliver snappy performance, and a Gold Certified power supply for efficiency and stability. The MEK HERO series comes preinstalled with Windows 10 Home Edition and is Windows 11 ready."

   

ZOTAC shares specifications and configurations below.

　MEK HERO G1 A5636 Gaming DesktopMEK HERO G1 A5837 Gaming Desktop
CPU   AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz (4.6GHz Turbo) 6-core/12-Thread ProcessorAMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3.8GHz (4.7GHz Turbo) 8-core/16 Thread Processor
Aerial CoolingFront: 120mm RGB Fan x 3 pcs,
Rear: 120mm RGB Fan x 1pc.		Front: 120mm RGB Fan x 3 pcs,
Rear: 120mm RGB Fan x 1pc.
Liquid CoolingN/AEK AIO 240 D-RGB Liquid CPU Cooler
Memory  Ballistix DDR4 3200MHz 16GB (8GB X 2)Ballistix DDR4 3200MHz 16GB (8GB X 2)
Hard DriveSeagate 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD+ 1TB 7200RPM HDDSeagate 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD+ 1TB 7200RPM HDD
Graphics ZOTAC NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GBZOTAC NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB 
AudioIntegrated 7.1 Channel AudioIntegrated 7.1 Channel Audio
Ethernet 10/100/1000 Mbps10/100/1000 Mbps
Power Supply 600W 80+ Gold Certified700W 80+ Gold Certified
Operating SystemWindows 10 Home 64-bitWindows 10 Home 64-bit

Both the MEK HERO G1 A5636 and MEK HERO G1 A5837 are available now from Newegg exclusively. The former can be had here for $1,699.99, while the latter can be purchased here for $2,199.99. Each comes with the same warranty -- 3-years labor and 1-year parts.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

ZOTAC MEK HERO gaming desktops are Windows 11 ready and made in the USA

Microsoft brings Teams integration to Windows 11

Enabling an intelligent planet through IoT automation

DuckDuckGo launches privacy-focused @duck.com email forwarding

Why data analytics will be vital in the hybrid working arena

How to send large files by email

What Nintendo's new OLED Switch means for console gaming

Most Commented Stories

Windows 365 lets you stream Windows 10 and Windows 11 from the cloud to any device -- including Mac, iPad, Android and Linux

29 Comments

Microsoft releases updated Windows 11 preview with new entertainment widget

19 Comments

Microsoft is shipping Windows 11 in dark mode by default

16 Comments

Microsoft shares some of the design ideas behind Windows 11

13 Comments

China accused of large-scale Microsoft Exchange Server hack

13 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.