OWC Envoy Pro SX is a rugged Thunderbolt 4 SSD for Windows and Mac

When disasters happen, such as a flood, it can be devastating to lose belongings -- especially expensive computers. While laptops and desktops can be replaced, the data housed on them often cannot. That's why it can be smart to back up your data to both the cloud and a rugged external drive. Redundancy is key to protecting your cherished photos, videos, and more.

Speaking of rugged external storage, today, OWC launches a very durable new portable solid state drive. Called "Envoy Pro SX," the Thunderbolt 4 SSD is insanely fast and is compatible with both Windows and Mac. More importantly, it is is built like a tank -- OWC says the drive is certified to not only be water resistant, but dustproof and drop-proof too. Nice!

"The OWC Envoy Pro SX is versatile enough to be used as a bus-powered drive for daily storage and backup tasks. It can handle workflows easily handle the speed demands of production-level audio, design, and photography workflows. And it serves up real-world performance speeds up to 2847MB/s with modern Thunderbolt and USB4 equipped Macs and PCs. Built along the OWC Envoy Pro EX's award-winning lineage, this tiny but mighty 1/2 pound portable drive is 1/3 smaller. It features a removable Thunderbolt cable and is test certified to handle the nastiest environments," explains OWC.

The company also says, "The grooved fins on the OWC Envoy Pro SX's matte black aluminum chassis transform it into a highly effective heat sink. Even after a diabolically long file transfer, the stealthy and silent OWC Envoy Pro SX stays reliably fast. The OWC Envoy Pro SX is fully compatible with macOS and Windows built-in encryption, so you can add peace of mind password security to your data whenever you need it. Whatever your data journey, the OWC Envoy Pro SX stands ready to deliver a crushing blow to time-robbing work and play challenges in the blink of an eye."

The OWC Envoy Pro SX can be purchased here now. The rugged Thunderbolt 4 SSD for Windows and Mac can be had in your choice of four capacities -- 240GB, 480GB, 1TB, and 2TB. It is priced at $199, $249, $349, and $529 respectively,