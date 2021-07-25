Western Digital launches Battlefield 2042 edition WD_Black SN750 SE NVMe SSD

Battlefield 2042 is one of the most highly anticipated video games, and it is due out later this year. It is currently scheduled for an October 22 release, but as we all know, these dates can be pushed back due to unforeseen issues. With that said, I am pretty confident Electronic Arts will meet this deadline, and Battlefield 2042 will prove to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts this year.

If you want to ensure you get your copy of Battlefield 2042 and that your PC's storage can load it quickly, Western Digital has a special bundle you must check out. You see, the company has launched a special Battlefield 2042 variant of its WD_Black SN750 SE NVMe SSD. Not only does it comes with a redeemable download code for the game, but it is emblazoned with really cool Battlefield 2042 branding.

"The WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD lets enthusiast gamers level up their PC or laptop gaming experience with PCIe Gen4 technology4 and space for more games. This DRAM-less internal storage solution leverages PCIe Gen4 technology (backward compatible with PCIe Gen3) to deliver read speeds of up to 3,600MB/s," says Western Digital.

The popular storage manufacturer further says, "With up to 30 percent less power consumption than its predecessor, laptop gamers can expect longer playtimes between charges. The included WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors the drive's health while optimizing peak performance in gaming mode even during streaming."

While the standard version of the SN750 SE NVMe SSD is offered in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities, the Battlefield 2042 edition is not available in the smallest capacity. You can purchase the Battlefield 2042 edition SN750 SE SSD from Amazon here right now. The 500GB model is priced at $179 while the 1TB variant costs $279.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.